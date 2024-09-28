Tesla's presence at a motor show is not such a common occurrence. However, it seems that the Austin-based company particularly loves Paris (and who doesn't?) and after the 2018 edition of the French event, Elon Musk's company is preparing to return to the shadow of the Eiffel Tower for the Paris Motor Show 2024.

In fact, its name appears on the list of exhibitors. However, details on what it will bring are lacking, although there is clearly no shortage of rumours and fantasies.

To Paris in a (robo)taxi?

With 10 October set as the day of the world presentation of Tesla's robotaxi, imagining its presence on the 14th in Paris (the opening day of the Salon) is certainly not crazy. A project repeatedly anticipated and then postponed is finally ready to see the light of day. The question is, however, how much time will pass between the debut and mass production and whether it will also arrive in Europe.

Another even more eagerly awaited model is the restyled Tesla Model Y (codenamed Project Juniper), spotted several times during testing. A model that is definitely popular in Europe - in 2023 it was the best-selling car in the Old Continent - for which a preview presentation at the Paris Motor Show 2024 would make all the sense in the world. But there is no teaser and in the myriad of tweets published daily, Musk has not even hinted at it.

Tesla Model 2, our render Tesla robotaxi, our rendering

It is decidedly more difficult for the Tesla Model 2 to make its debut at the French show. Analysts are hoping to hear about it at the robotaxi presentation, but again there has been no anticipation.

So all that remains is to wait until 14 October for all the answers.