The UK adventure begins for Leapmotor International, a joint venture set up by Stellantis and China's Leapmotor to assemble and sell the young eastern brand's models in Europe.

Thus the Leapmotor T03 arrives in dealerships, an electric citycar with a range of 165 miles and a price starting at £15,995. Compared to the other Chinese cars coming onto the market, it will be built in Europe, and more precisely in the Stellantis plant in Tychy (the same place where the 'old' Fiat 500 was produced).

We write this in the future tense because the first production batch of the T03 is still imported from China.

Let's see what the main features of this electric car for the city are and how much it costs.

Leapmotor T03, the fittings

At 3.62 metres long, the Leapmotor T03 is positioned in the same segment as the Fiat Panda (but 6 cm shorter) and offers only an electric powetrain, thus also matching the Grande Panda in terms of propulsion technology.

The planned equipment is unique with particularly rich features. The £15,995 list price in fact includes 15-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch digital instrumentation, 10.1-inch central monitor, automatic climate control, parking sensors and rear camera, panoramic roof, connectivity and Level 2 driver assistance systems.

Leapmotor T03, the rear Leapmotor T03, the interior

In terms of powertrain, the Leapmotor T03 - due to arrive in UK dealerships in the next few days - is driven by a 95 hp front electric motor, powered by a 37.3 kWh lithium ion battery, for 265 km of declared autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle (always on paper, the declared autonomy rises to 395 km in the city).

Where can you buy the Leapmotor T03?

Underpinning the Stellantis-Leapmotor alliance is the ambition to develop a particularly extensive sales and service network, with plans to open 350 European sales outlets by the end of 2024.

On the official website there is a navigable map - still in the implementation phase and not always working - where out of the 50 dealerships present in the UK you can locate the closest one.

Leapmotor T03, prices