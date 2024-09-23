In the USA, electric pick-ups are part of the main business of electric car manufacturers, but here in Germany they are niche models. But now Maxus is presenting its second model, the eTerron 9. The vehicle had its world premiere at the IAA Transportation.

The Maxus brand, which like MG belongs to the Chinese SAIC, already has an electric pick-up with rear-wheel drive on the market with the T90 EV. While the T90 EV measures 5.37 metres and has rear-wheel drive, the eTerron 9 is slightly longer at 5.50 metres and has all-wheel drive. However, the payload of 620 kilos is lower - the T90 EV offers 929 kilos.

The two permanent magnet synchronous motors of the Maxus eTerron 9 develop 170 PS at the front and 272 PS at the rear, with a combined system output of 442 PS. The 102 kWh battery has a lithium iron phosphate chemistry and supplies power for 267 mile WLTP miles.

The battery is then charged with up to 115 kW direct current. A charging stroke from 20 to 80 per cent should take around 40 minutes. If we hypothetically assume a net capacity of 93 kWh, this results in a charging speed of 1.4 kWh/min - not exactly a lot, a VW ID.4, for example, achieves 1.9 kWh/min.

Gallery: Maxus eTerron 9 electric pickup (2025)

2 Photos SAIC

The lithium iron phosphate battery is housed in a protective frame with nine compartments, so it probably consists of new modules. The battery has a nine-channel ventilation system, so it is probably air-cooled.

For optimum traction, the eTerron 9 has an all-terrain system with six modes for different surfaces such as tarmac, mud, sand, etc. There is also a user-defined mode. There is also a user-defined mode with which the steering, engine power, recuperation and ESP response behaviour as well as the height of the standard air suspension can be adapted to personal preferences.

The new electric pick-up also has a "Vehicle to Load" function (V2L). This allows external devices or equipment to be supplied with power via several 2.2 kW sockets and a 6.6 kW connection.

According to the pictures, the newcomer is a vehicle with a crew cab and four doors. There is also a loading area, the dimensions of which are not specified. If longer objects are to be transported, the rear wall of the driver's cab can be lowered at the touch of a button. This creates a loading area with a length of 2.40 metres. In Easy Load mode, the loading area can be lowered by 60 millimetres, which makes loading and unloading easier - the air suspension makes it possible.

There is also a 236-litre frunk under the bonnet, in which luggage can be transported weatherproof. Trailers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes can also be hooked up.

Inside, there are two displays side by side in landscape format. There is also soft leather and an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with ventilation and massage function. The two front seats can be folded down in a few simple steps to create an almost flat sleeping area measuring 1.70 metres in length. The bonnet and tailgate can be opened electrically.

The interior of the eTerron 9 with flat front seats

Five stars are expected in the Euro NCAP crash test. The standard assistance systems such as an emergency braking system and a lane departure warning system are on board to prevent accidents from happening in the first place. A so-called "ultra high beam" improves visibility; the visibility range should be over 400 meters.

The Maxus eTerron 9 will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2024, i.e. sometime from October. Prices will not be announced until then. It is also possible that the company is waiting for the outcome of the Chinese-European negotiations on EU tariffs, as Maxus is affected by this as a subsidiary of the Chinese SAIC Group. The eTerron 9 is to be the first car in a major model offensive by Maxus: Numerous new models are to come to Europe, apparently primarily emission-free models.

The bottom line

Following the rear-wheel drive T90 EV, Maxus is launching another electric pick-up, the eTerron 9, this time with all-wheel drive. Otherwise, the selection of electric pick-ups in Europe is still sparse. Isuzu has announced an electric version of the D-Max, but this is not yet on the market. And the Ford F-150 Lightning is available in Norway and Switzerland, but not yet widely available. Large numbers are hardly possible anyway: even pick-ups are niche vehicles with around 20,000 units sold annually, and electric ones are even more so.