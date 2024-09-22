Length : 4,717 mm

The third generation of the Audi Q5 arrived in August 2024. With a more rounded design than before, it has a completely new shape, a very modern design and a boot volume in the middle of the segment.

As always, we take a look at its dimensions in this section, bearing in mind that its main rivals include models such as the new BMW X3 and the Mercedes GLC, both of which have recently been redesigned.

Audi Q5 2024, dimensions

The new Audi Q5 is 4.72 metres long, 1.90 metres wide and 1.65 metres high, with a rather generous wheelbase of 2.82 metres. Its dimensions are those of a top-of-the-range D-segment vehicle, but with a length that is not excessive, which should enable this new crossover to be manoeuvrable without any particular problems, even in town.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024)

Audi Q5 2024, interior space and luggage compartment

As this is a mid-range premium D-segment SUV, space on board is quite generous, even for those sitting in the back. In fact, the new Q5's habitability is very good, thanks also to certain interior solutions such as the sliding rear bench seat, which makes it possible to increase or reduce legroom or luggage space as required.

In terms of load volume, the new SUV from the Four Rings has a capacity of 520 litres in five-seat configuration, a figure that rises to 1,470 litres when the seats are folded down. The company has yet to reveal the figures for the future plug-in hybrid version, expected in 2025.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), the boot

Audi Q5 2024, competitors with similar dimensions

The main direct rivals of the new Audi Q5 are first and foremost its historic German competitors, namely the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC, both of which will be renewed in 2023 and 2024.

However, if we look outside Germany, we also find other models that have played a very important role in this segment for years, such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Volvo XC60, all of which have quite similar dimensions to those of the Ingolstadt SUV.