Brazil has never been renowned for its car brands, which have historically been few and far between and aimed at the local market, but from 2026 this tradition could be broken.

Horse Powertrain has announced the supply of no fewer than 12,000 HR10 turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines to Brazilian start-up Lecar for its forthcoming range-extending hybrid SUV. It is due to hit the market in 2026, raising hopes of the birth of a new, modern Brazilian brand.

Lecar 459 Hybrid, the Brazilian hybrid SUV

For the moment, there is still very little information on this new SUV, which will be called the Lecar 459 Hybrid. This will be the first model from the new company, which will be based in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo and will focus on the design and production of electric cars for the national market. The HR10 engine will be assembled at the Horse plant in Curitiba, Brazil.

Lecar Lecar 459 Hybrid (2026), front view

More specifically, the Lecar 459 Hybrid will be a plug-in hybrid SUV with an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV), i.e. an electrically propelled car in which the combustion engine serves only as an energy generator for the battery.

Lecar Lecar 459 Hybrid (2026), rear view

The new Brazilian SUV, anticipated for the moment only by digital images, has modern, sleek lines, vaguely similar to those of the Tesla Model Y, and a resolutely coupé rear end.

It can already be reserved in Brazil and costs €23,900.

Other figures provided on the official Lecar website for the 459 Hybrid include 163 PS from the electric motor, an acceleration time of 10.9 seconds from 0 to 62 mph and a range of 1,000 km (621 miles).

Lecar Lecar 459 Hybrid (2026), side view

The promotional price reserved for customers on the waiting list for the car, which will be produced from August 2026, is 147,900 Brazilian reals, or around £20,000 at the current exchange rate.

The Dacia Sandero engine

The Horse's 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, which acts as a battery charger, will be the HR10DDT, the 116 PS, 200 Nm turbocharged version developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and now found in the TCe 110 version of the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Jogger.

Lecar The Horse HR10DDT engine

Recharging the Lecar 459 Hybrid's battery will also be possible using a domestic socket or a public charger, since it is, to all intents and purposes, a rechargeable hybrid. The on-board electric generator will be supplied by the Brazilian company WEG.

Lecar The Lecar - Horse Powertrain convention

Announcing the supply agreement, Lecar's founder and CEO, Flávio Figueiredo Assis, said:

"Our team has an incredibly ambitious plan to develop and deliver the Lecar 459 Hybrid, Brazil's first electric vehicle. To achieve this goal, HORSE is the ideal partner for us: in addition to being a world-class supplier of advanced combustion engines, HORSE's industrial footprint in Brazil is perfectly aligned with Lecar's vision to revolutionise the Brazilian automotive market with locally produced solutions."

Horse comes from Renault and Geely

As a reminder, Horse Powertrain is the Madrid-based joint venture officially born in May 2024 that produces internal combustion and hybrid engines thanks to the agreement between Renault Group, Geely and Aramco.

Horse has eight plants and three R&D centres, employs 9,000 people and produces 3.2 million units a year, including internal combustion engines, full hybrids, plug-in hybrids, transmissions, hybrid systems and batteries.