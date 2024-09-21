No one doubts that MG is here to stay in Europe, as the ZS is selling very well (and now the new generation is coming with a hybrid version) and we bet the MG3 will do a lot of damage to the traditional SUVs. The new HS, a mid-size SUV, is also attracting a lot of interest.

And if the Chinese-owned British brand wanted to, it could bring more interesting vehicles to the Old Continent. We told you about the MG ONE, a coupé-like SUV, and now we are going to tell you about the MG GT.

As you can see in the pictures, it is a saloon with sporty lines. An attractive alternative to SUVs that is also close to Hyundai's proposal with the beautiful i30 Fastback. However, the Chinese representative is bigger and cheaper than the Korean one.

MG GT: cheap and well-equipped

Specifically, it is 4.68 metres long and, in the Chilean market, it is available from only $12,990, which is less than £10,000 at the current exchange rate. An unbeatable price from our European perspective.

The mechanical range is based on a 1.5-litre petrol block. There is a 114 PS naturally aspirated version and a 162 PS turbocharged version. The latter engine, linked exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allows the car to reach a top speed of 134 mph.

In Chile, the MG GT's standard equipment includes air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and lights, sunroof, 10-inch central display, rear-view camera, light sensor and exposed tailpipes, among other things.

Will it come to Europe?

It is therefore clear that MG is applying the same successful formula as in Europe: lots of standard equipment for little money, at the expense of a simple petrol engine (in this case with 114 PS). For the 162 PS variant, you pay almost £14,000.

Even though many customers in Europe are attracted to SUVs, we think the GT would have its audience. After all, it is a different and eye-catching vehicle, not without practicality. Do you think MG will bring it to our continent?

