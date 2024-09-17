How fast can the Tesla Cybertruck recharge? Well, we don't know exactly yet. In fact, it would appear that its battery can handle much more power than current batteries, so much so that the new Superchargers, the V4s to be precise, could in the future deliver up to 600 kW. A simple over-the-air upgrade will suffice.

But let's stay with the present. For the moment, we know that the Cybertruck can recharge at 400 kW. It has done so by attaching itself to a 600 kW column in Bratislava, Slovakia. The initiative was led by a group of Tesla enthusiasts who shared images and screenshots online.

Charging at 404 kW

According to the Tesla Owners Slovakia o.z. group on X, the Cybertruck set an unofficial world record (reserved for this model obviously) by reaching a peak of 404 kW of charging power.

The column that made it possible to achieve this belongs to Ejoin, a Slovakian company that has opened a new ultra-fast charging station in the middle of Bratislava and, to celebrate the event, has invited local authorities and celebrities such as cyclist Peter Sagan.

A very interesting charging curve

The curious thing about all of this is that no one knew that the Cybertruck could reach such speeds. Neither Elon Musk nor anyone else at Tesla has ever made a statement about the maximum value allowed by the famous American electric pick-up, so this is quite a discovery.

To go into more detail, the Cybertruck was plugged into the charger with the battery almost completely discharged and reached its maximum power when it reached 7%. Even when it reached 99%, it continued to be recharged at a power of 32 kW, which is still a high value.

But the question is whether this vehicle will ever reach Europe. It's hard to say. In the meantime, after touring a number of countries on the Old Continent, the pick-up also made an appearance at the Turin Motor Show, where, as well as being on display throughout the weekend, it also took part in the parade through the streets of the city.