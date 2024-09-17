The Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 line-up has been extended with the new Long Range versions, those promising the greatest range. Equipped with the new 230 PS powertrain, powered by a 96.9 kWh battery, they can respectively cover up to 435 and 415 miles on a single charge, which can be done at up to 160 kW of power. Here are the details.

Big battery made in France

The star of the new powertrain of the two French SUVs is definitely the new 96.9 kWh battery. This is a battery only 15 mm thicker than the 73 kWh battery, built in France in the ACC gigafactory in Douvrin, and which promises very high efficiency and rather short recharging times.

As we said, it can accept a DC charging power of up to 160 kW, which translates into about 27 minutes to go from 20 to 80 per cent. Its job is to power the new 230 PS front-mounted electric motor, which complements the 210 PS motor already available.

Peugeot E-3008 (2024): chassis, battery and transmission of the new STLA Medium platform

Preconditioning arrives

With the unveiling of the new Long Range version, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 electric vehicles will also debut a new battery pre-conditioning system, which allows reduced recharging times during long journeys thanks to the possibility of warming up the battery before stopping for a 'quick' recharging.

Both SUVs will make their live debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, scheduled to take place from 14-20 October at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, but the company has already let it be known that this version will also benefit from the Lion's eight-year, 160,000-km zero-emission car warranty.