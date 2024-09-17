The first fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT rolled off the assembly line at the Crewe factory on the same day as founder Walter Owen Bentley's 136th birthday .

With the same specifications as the car used for the model launch, the first of the new series was painted in Tourmaline Green, with Gravity Grey and Mandarin interiors. The car will begin life as a UK press fleet car, before becoming part of Bentley's Heritage Collection.

A unique collection

The first next-generation Bentley Continental GT will become part of the company's Heritage Collection, a collection of 45 cars, including some of the most extraordinary Bentleys ever made, representing each decade of the company's 105-year history. The car will follow in the production line from the first examples made for private customers.

Bentley Continental GT Speed (2024)

Even more powerful

The Bentley Continental GT for this 2024 model year has been completely revamped and has become hybrid in a Speed version. The coupe in the sportiest trim has ditched the iconic W12 in favour of a new electrified powertrain with an impressive 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque comprising a twin-turbo V8 combined with a zero-emission electric motor and a 25.9 kWh battery.

The result is an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph covered in just 3.2 seconds, with the advantage of a range of 50 miles in pure electric mode (according to the EU driving cycle).

Speaking about the start of production, Andreas Lehe, Bentley's Member of the Board for Manufacturing, commented: