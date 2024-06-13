The worlds of cars and boats have met on a number of occasions, giving rise to some very special vehicles. This is the case once again with the Abarth Offshore, a motorboat that will make its world premiere at Top Marques 2024 in Monaco to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Scorpion.

Designed by Centro Stile Fiat, the Abarth and Car Off Shore takes the shape of the Abarth 500 and will be produced in just 500 units, the price of which is not yet known.

The hot hatch of water

With its distinctive metallic green bodywork that glows in the sunlight, the Abarth Offshore is in every way the Abarth 500's aquatic counterpart, and not just from an aesthetic point of view. Hull and sides aside, it is a 500 in every respect.

In fact, it is powered by an on-board 230 PS external hydrojet engine, combined with Riva racing exhausts, chosen to give a sound as close as possible to that of the road-going Abarths and their inimitable Monza Record.

Abarth Offshore

Even the passenger compartment - protected by a hard top with folding bonnet - is in true Abarth style, with two leather sports seats - placed on a shock-proof steel support - designed by Besenzoni and 4-point seat belts. At the rear, a steel ladder is built into the bodywork, along with a double sun lounger. Standard equipment includes a Garmin stereo system with 4 speakers and a subwoofer that uses the dashboard as a sound box. The list of options is extensive, as are the possibilities for aesthetic customisation of the exterior and interior.