The fledgling Italian brand ICH-X is flanking the already well-known K2 with a new off-roader called ICH-X K3, which makes its debut at the Turin Motor Show 2024.

In practice, the K3 represents the off-road brand's top of the range, with generous dimensions, squared-off shapes, five seats and a 2.0 turbo petrol engine for €48,500 (approx. £41,000) base price.

Big dimensions and off-road numbers

The all-new ICH-X K3, based on the Chinese Jetour Traveller of the Chery group, has a length of 4.78 metres, a width of 2.00 metres and a height of 1.80 metres, measurements that are matched by a generous 2.80 metre wheelbase.

DR Automobiles ICH-X K3, the front three-quarter view

The styling is decidedly boxy, as can be seen at the Turin Motor Show, with a body made of 75 per cent high-strength steel with automated laser welding and brazing to ensure solidity on dirt roads.

The ground clearance is 22 cm and the approach and exit angles are 20° and 30° respectively. These are numbers that should ensure the new ICH-X 's excellent off-road performance, along with BorgWarner's intelligent XWD all-wheel drive system with automatic switchover from 2WD to 4WD and differential lock.

ICH-X K3, the side view

The engine is a 245 PS 2.0 turbo petrol paired with a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch wet transmission.

Lots of driving aids

The cabin of the ICH-X K3 has a luxurious finish and offers a 15.6-inch central screen, while driving aids are not lacking.

These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping and lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, side collision warning, door open warning and automatic parking.

DR Automobiles ICH-X K3, the rear three-quarter view

The list price of the ICH-X K3 is EUR 48,500.