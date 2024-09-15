Sometimes narrow and sometimes wide. With this recipe, the City Transformer should be able to get around the city without any problems. The Israeli company behind the unusual vehicle with variable track width is now presenting a new variant called the CT-2, which is due to go into production at the end of 2026.

The City Transformer was already presented as a prototype called CT-1 at the IAA 2021. Thanks to a minimum width of one metre, the 2.50-metre-long and 1.53-metre-high vehicle can get through even the narrowest of gaps. At the push of a button, the wheels move further outwards, increasing the width to 1.30 metres. This prevents the vehicle from tipping over on bends, even at its top speed of 55 mph.

Like the prototype, the CT-2 offers two seats in a row and doors on both sides with electrically lowerable windows. Inside, there is a central display for the most important information and a mobile phone holder for navigation to the right.

The controls for the on-board computer, cruise control, audio system and telephone connection are located on the steering wheel. The lights, wiper arm and indicators are operated on traditional steering column levers, the transmission position (P, N, R, D and B) is activated via a rotary knob on the right-hand side of the dashboard, while the button for changing from narrow to wide and vice versa is located on the other side.

Unlike the prototype, which had a large tailgate, the CT-2 has a split tailgate. The upper part, including the rear window, opens upwards, while the lower part opens downwards. Folding down the rear seat results in a load space of 450 litres (500 litres if the rear seat is removed).

The drive consists of not one, but two electric motors on the rear axle. The total output is up to 20 PS, and 30 PS can be delivered for short periods. The top speed is 25 mph in the narrow City mode and up to 55 mph in the wide Performance mode.

As with a "real" electric car, the power comes from a lithium-ion battery with NMC chemistry. However, it only has a voltage of 48 volts and a storage capacity of 15 kWh. In the WMTC motorbike cycle, the range is 112 miles, dropping to 75 miles when the air conditioning is switched on. Charging takes place at a normal household socket. At 3.3 kW charging power, this should take 4 hours 30 minutes. However, 3.3 kW is only possible with a strong fuse - only 2.3 kW is possible with the usual 10 amps.

The vehicle weighs 450 kilos without the battery and therefore fulfils the requirements for a light electric vehicle in the L7E class. With the battery, it weighs 560 kilos. The CT-2 is to be equipped with ABS, ESP, airbags, blind spot warning and an anti-collision system.

The car is to be built in Italy by Cecomp. The Turin-based company, which specialises in the production of prototypes and small series vehicles, also builds the Microlino. City Transformer is currently looking for investors to realise its plan.

City Transformer was founded in Tel Aviv in 2014. The first study was presented at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv in 2017. The prototype was then presented at the IAA in Munich in 2021. The car has been available for pre-order since 2023; 2,000 of these were recorded in the same year.

The base price is expected to be around €19,000 (approx. £16,000) with German VAT. For comparison: the Microlino is also available in the 55 mph version from around €19,000, while the Opel Rocks Electric, which has a maximum speed of 28 mph, costs less than half that.

Technical data of the City Transformer CT-2

Rear-wheel drive with 2 electric motors

System output: 20 PS (briefly 30 PS)

0-30 mph / top speed: 5 sec / 25 or 55 mph

Battery / range: 15 kWh (NMC) / 180 km (WMTC)

Charging power: 3.3 kW AC

Charging time: 4.5 hours (0-100%)

Dimensions: approx. 2,500 mm length / 1,000/1,300 mm width / 1,530 mm height

Wheelbase / ground clearance: 1,800 mm / 153 mm

Turning circle: 8.2 metres (narrow) or 8.5 m (wide)

Wheels / tyres: 15 inch / 135/70 R15

Brakes: Discs (front and rear)

Luggage compartment: 450 litres (500 litres with rear seat removed)

Unladen weight: 450 kg (560 kg with battery)

Permissible total weight: 750 kg

The bottom line

The City Transformer, the unusual lightweight electric vehicle with the width-adjustable chassis, is now due to be launched on the market in 2026. However, this is by no means a foregone conclusion. First, investors need to be found who are willing to get involved. After all the bankruptcies in the electric car sector (Fisker, Sono, Lightyear, etc.), this is by no means certain.