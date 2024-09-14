The Peugeot 3008 is a C segment crossover of the House of the Lion, with 5 seats and a decidedly squared-off shape to leave space for passengers and their luggage.

In addition to the mild-hybrid and electric powertrains announced for the new generation, Peugeot has announced a new plug-in hybrid engine which will also be available for the top of the range 5008 7-seater. The official prices of the new French five-seater are now available, with the mild-hybrid starting at £34,660, the plug-in hybrid at £40,650 and the battery electric vehicle at £45,850. Full pricing is available below.

Peugeot 5008 (2024), the fittings

There are two trim versions of the new Peugeot 3008 for all three powertrains: Allure and GT.

Peugeot Peugeot 3008 Plug-in Hybrid 195 e-DSC7 - UK spec

Allure

Standard equipment on the Allure version includes 20-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, rear parking sensors with HD camera and keyless entry and start.

Inside the Allure is upholstery in half embossed fabric and half leather-look TEP, Peugeot i-Cockpit with two 10-inch digital panels and Peugeot iConnect infotainment with wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GT

The Peugeot 5008 in GT trim can be recognised externally by its two-tone paintwork with contrasting black roof, 20-inch alloy wheels, electric tailgate, Pixel LED headlights and front parking sensors.

Peugeot E-3008 2024 official images

The GT's interior features TEP and Alcantara upholstery, the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit with 21-inch curved screen and customisable ambient lighting. In addition, Peugeot has added heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and Peugeot i-Connect Advanced with TomTom navigation and trip planning to the GT.

Plug-in hybrid and charging

The new Plug-In Hybrid 195 e-DSC7 features a larger 21 kWh battery providing up to 52 miles of electric range (WLTP) whilst an updated 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic combined with a 125 PS electric motor produces a combined 195 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

There are three drive modes: Hybrid, Electric and Sport. The default mode is Hybrid, which prioritises all-electric driving as often as possible up to 83 mph. In Sport mode the battery power is used to enhance the petrol engine for maximum performance during spirited driving.

Charging the plug-in 3008 takes just 2 hours 45 minutes (0-100%) from an 7.4 kW AC charger.

Peugeot 3008 (2024), prices

TRIM POWERTRAIN CO2

g/km OTR MRRP Electric Range (EAER or WLTP) 2024/25 BIK % ALLURE HYBRID 136 e-DSC6 123 £34,660 - 29 Plug-in Hybrid 195 e-DSC7 19 £40,650 53 8 ELECTRIC 73 kWh 210 0 £45,850 327 2 ELECTRIC 98 kWh 230 0 £48,550 422* 2 GT HYBRID 136 e-DSC6 124 £38,160 - 29 Plug-In Hybrid 195 e-DSC7 20 £44,450 52 8 ELECTRIC 73 kWh 210 0 £49,650 326 2 ELECTRIC 98 kWh 230 0 £52,350 422* 2

* WLTP Cycle under approval