Even if the tuners are tearing their hair out, factory tuning is all the rage these days. With its M Performance Parts, BMW has played a pioneering role for years. A whole arsenal of add-on parts has also been developed for the new M5 Touring.

The new BMW M Performance Parts for the BMW M5 Touring offer a wide range of options for further individualising and optimising the appearance and driving characteristics of the five-door high-performance sports estate. These aftermarket products, which will be available as soon as the vehicle is launched, are designed to help improve the charismatic appearance and aerodynamic balance of the new BMW M5 Touring.

The M-Carbon exterior package and other retrofit products from the Original BMW Accessories programme are precisely matched to the geometry of the vehicle and manufactured to the highest quality standards. The exterior components made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) and aramid are designed to give the vehicle a particularly impressive presence on the road and on the race track.

The two-piece M Performance carbon rear diffuser sets a particularly striking accent. With its strikingly cut bars, it emphasises the powerful appearance at the rear of the vehicle even more intensively. In combination with the tailpipe trims for the exhaust system, which are made of a titanium-carbon material mix and feature a milled titanium end ring and an embossed M5 logo, the rear view is further intensified. The rear fins discreetly round off the overall aerodynamic concept and give the long estate car an additional sporty touch.

The design and aerodynamic properties can also be specifically optimised at the front of the new BMW M5 Touring estate. The carbon front attachment fits in perfectly and emphasises the central air intake even more strikingly. In the side view, the sill attachments form a visual link to the stretched roof line of the vehicle. Particularly in conjunction with the "Frozen Black" side foiling, they emphasise the athletic aesthetics of the model-specific body side frame - unless the M5 is already black.

Additional highlights in the profile are the exterior mirror caps and the aerial cover made of aramid, which has similar properties to carbon fibre and is also highly electromagnetically permeable. The M-Performance fuel filler cap is made of carbon fibre for an authentic racing flair. It is made of high-quality carbon and features M Performance lettering on brushed aluminium.

The M Performance floor mats also add the finishing touch to the standard sporty interior. The four-piece set combines a high-quality leather-look edging with decorative stitching in contrasting colours and a sewn-in band in the BMW M GmbH colours.

The M Performance Parts for the new BMW M5 Touring estate are already homologated with the complete vehicle, so that no separate registration with the licensing authority is required. These products therefore offer an ideal opportunity to make the new BMW M5 Touring even more individualised and powerful.