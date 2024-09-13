The Dongfeng Box is a compact hatchback, about 4 metres long, with lots of on-board technology and shapes designed to maximise interior space for front and rear passengers.

It will make its European public debut at the Torino Motor Show 2024, where it can be seen from 13 to 15 September, together with other Group cars.

A spacious hatchback

The Dongfeng Box is one of the most important models for the Chinese Group, among the four that produce, sell and export the most cars in the eastern country. It is a small electric hatchback 4.03 metres long, 1.81 metres wide and 1.57 metres high and is the first model built on the Dongfeng Quantum Architecture S3 platform.

Dongfeng Box 2024

Looking at it from the outside, it is immediately clear how the body shapes, linear in their proportions but rather rounded in their lines, with two-tier headlamps including LED matrix, contrasting roof and a generally rather modern appearance, have been designed to maximise interior space.

Spacious and luxurious interior

The interior of the Dongfeng Box, in fact, as we already mentioned, in addition to being upholstered in diamond-textured leather, has been designed with rounded but simple shapes and equipped with a number of technologies usually found on cars in higher segments.

These include, for example, 32-colour ambient lighting and a large 12.8-inch central touch screen combined with an ultra-fast 50W wireless charging system.

But that's not all. Accessories also include the new Intelligent Imaging system, which evolves the concept of 360-degree cameras to provide the driver with 540-degree panoramic images.

Dongfeng Box 2024, the interior

Speaking of mechanics, finally, the new Chinese hatchback is equipped with an electric motor capable of generating up to 70 kW of power and 160 Nm of torque, for a top speed of 87 mph.

All of this is powered by a battery with a capacity not yet specified by the manufacturer but able to guarantee a range of 205 to 267 miles and already compatible with V2L technology.