Almost seven years after its debut, the Lynk & Co 01 gets an update for the second time and offers a very slight restyling for this 2024 model accompanied by an increase in the power of the plug-in hybrid system and a reduction in homologated fuel consumption.

In reality, the cosmetic changes compared to the outgoing model are very minimal, with Geely's brand focusing mainly on optimising the hybrid powertrain and on-board technologies. Neither prices nor a launch date for the revamped Chinese-Swedish SUV have been made official at the moment.

Lynk & Co 01 (2024), the exterior

Basically what distinguishes the 2024 version of the Lynk & Co 01 from the model still on sale externally are small details such as the gloss black front grille, the newly designed alloy wheels and the shape of the LED tail lights.

The only other new features announced are three brand new body colours, which are Crystal White, Sparkling Black and Mineral Green Metallic, the one visible in the only official photo of the new Lynk & Co. However, this is an important change from the only two colours available to date, which are black and blue.

Lynk & Co 01 (2024), the dimensions

The official information currently lacks any reference to the external dimensions of the Lynk & Co 01 of 2024, but it is safe to assume that they will not change from the current ones, which report a length of 4.54 metres, a width of 1.85 metres and a height of 1.69 metres.

Probably also unchanged is the load capacity of the rear boot, which in addition to the 40:60 split seat backs now offers a volume of 466/1,213 litres.

Lynk & Co 01 (2024), the interior

Inside the Lynk & Co 01 (2024) is the debut of an evolved infotainment system that in addition to a 15.4-inch HD touchscreen display (was 12.7-inch) uses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip for faster response times.

Also new are physical controls on the steering wheel that reduce the risk of distraction from driving and the road.

Lynk & Co 01 (2024), engines and technology

The Lynk & Co 01's main 2024 highlight is in the plug-in hybrid system, which gains power from 261 to 280 PS and also increases torque to 535 Nm (up from 425 Nm previously).

This translates into a promise of improved acceleration and agility on the road, but with an eye on fuel consumption. Improved efficiency is in fact one of Geely's stated goals, with the 01 representing the bridge to the brand's electric future.

Consumption increases to 313 mpg-UK (drops to 0.9 l/100 km) and CO2 emissions to 20 g/km, a marked improvement over the previous 235 mpg-UK (1.2 l/100 km) and 27 g/km. The range in electric mode has also increased from 43 to 47 miles.

Lynk & Co 01 (2024), prices and equipment

For now, the prices of the Lynk & Co 01 MY24 have not been made official, but we will soon know if and by how much the price list, which currently stands at €44,500, will increase.

Remember that Lynk & Co has chosen for Europe a new usage scheme that does not go through the traditional purchase process, but through a Netflix-like monthly subscription.