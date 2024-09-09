The time for Tesla's Robotaxi presentation is approaching, and as the days go by information about the event is beginning to filter through. It was recently announced that the event would be held at Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles.

So farewell to the Gigafactory Texas, the place used to show the world all the new products from the company. In addition to the coordinates of the place where the Robotaxi will appear for the first time, some interesting information is now available about this fully autonomous vehicle.

A "supercartographed" area

Once again, it was hacker 'Green', who often breaks into the software of the cars made by the company run by Elon Musk, who discovered some things that Tesla had been keeping secret.

Green noticed, while analysing Tesla's source code, that engineers were gathering additional information in the area surrounding Warner Bros Studios. The question then arises, why is he doing this? Why isn't the data in the company's possession, the data collected by the cars as they drive, sufficient?

The hypotheses converge: Tesla probably intends to show the Robotaxi in motion, with a twist that will leave everyone speechless.

Confirming this hypothesis, there are also rumours that Tesla is collecting particularly detailed data on certain routes taken by Elon Musk and other well-known personalities (influencers and experts in the field of Full Self-Driving) around the venue of the event.

No shortage of criticism

Faced with what's coming out on the net, some experts continue to believe that Tesla won't be able to build a fully autonomous vehicle any time soon, and that even if it shows driverless cars driving around Warner Bros Studios during the presentation on 10 October, it will be doing so using additional data collected for the occasion and perhaps, even with remote interventions on the vehicles.

It's hard to say at this stage what's really cooking. Keep in mind that when Elon Musk presented the humanoid robot he used humans disguised as robots. And yet, even though that move was initially criticised, now the Optimus is real and many other companies are following the path that Tesla has traced in that sector.