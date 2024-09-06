At the end of August, the Japanese media outlet Nikkei Asia reported that BMW and Toyota intend to intensify their collaboration on fuel cells. Now comes the official confirmation from BMW. According to the Munich-based company, the first BMW production car is also planned for 2028.

A BMW iX5 with fuel cell technology has already been tested for years. It uses fuel cells from Toyota. BMW was already talking about a small series in 2022, but now only refers to the 100 or so test vehicles as a "pilot fleet".

Already being trialled since 2022: the BMW iX5 Hydrogen with a rather meagre range of 504 km

In 2028, however, BMW will launch its "first series-produced fuel cell electric vehicle" (FCEV) on the market. According to BMW, this series model will be a hydrogen version of an existing model. BMW is not revealing which model it will be - the X5 and the iX would be obvious choices.

"The production model will be seamlessly integrated into the existing BMW vehicle portfolio. This means that BMW will also offer an existing model in a hydrogen fuel cell drive variant." (BMW)

As before, BMW intends to co-operate with Toyota on fuel cell technology. The cooperation is to be intensified. The electric drive with electricity from hydrogen fits in with BMW's technology-open approach. FCEV technology is seen as a complement to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and combustion models.

"This is a milestone in automotive history: the first production vehicle with a fuel cell from a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and characterised by the spirit of our collaboration, it will underline how technological progress is shaping the mobility of the future," enthuses BMW CEO Oliver Zipse about the project.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen (2024) put to the test

Toyota President Koji Sato added: "We are delighted that the co-operation between BMW and Toyota is reaching a new stage. In our long-standing partnership, we have shown that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and believe in 'technology openness' and the 'multi-pathway' approach to climate neutrality." Together with BMW and other partners, a "hydrogen society" will be established. In particular, the development of a refuelling infrastructure is apparently being considered. This should benefit hydrogen cars and commercial vehicles alike.

The FCEV models from BMW and Toyota are to retain their respective brand characteristics so that customers can choose between different, manufacturer-specific cars. However, costs would be reduced through joint development and procurement.

The bottom line

Apparently BMW still believes in the future of fuel cell powertrains in passenger cars. To be blunt, we don't. The arguments are well known: The vast majority of car manufacturers have committed to BEVs. Hydrogen will be urgently needed for other things in the future, for example for carbon-free steel production. Efficiency suffers from the many energy conversions, and it is difficult to build a hydrogen network alongside the charging infrastructure.

But perhaps we are wrong: if hydrogen is soon available in abundance (through electrolysis with wind power or imports from countries such as Morocco), things could look different again. BMW obviously wants to be prepared.