The Audi Q5 is completely new, and it's not just a question of looks and engines because the SUV from Ingolstadt has also changed inside. The on-board technology is even more refined and the upholstery is even better, while practicality remains top-notch, even for those who travel a lot.

Let's take a look at every detail of the new Q5's interior.

Audi Q5 dashboard

The generational evolution is obvious at first glance. The dashboard is based on the design of the latest Audi models, including the electric models, with its three-screen configuration. In addition to the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, the 14.5-inch infotainment screen is curved and faces the driver, while the front passenger has a 10.9-inch screen in front of him or her to consult various driving-related information.

Audi Q5 dashboard

The infotainment system is based on the Android Automotive operating system and content is updated in real time. Applications such as YouTube can also be integrated. In addition, drivers can view information directly in front of them thanks to the head-up display, which projects various driving data onto a surface 85% larger than that of the previous Q5.

Finally, the top-of-the-range audio system is the Bang Olufsen with a 685W amplifier and 16 loudspeakers, also designed to reduce outside noise thanks to VNC technology.

Audi Q5, finish and materials

The Q5's upholstery remains top-of-the-range, with heated and ventilated seats in diamond-finish leather and suede. The door panels and upper part of the dashboard are soft to the touch, while the centre tunnel and dashboard feature brushed aluminium and piano black inserts.

Audi Q5, the seats

An additional touch of sophistication is provided by the LED strip that surrounds the entire interior, the colour of which can be customised directly from the infotainment system.

Audi Q5, the space

The slight increase in size (+3.5 cm in length) means that the Audi's roominess is virtually unchanged from the previous generation. And that's just as well because rear passengers have more than enough legroom and headroom.

Audi Q5, the boot

The boot volume figures remain unchanged. The Q5 retains a minimum volume of 520 litres, while folding down the rear bench (which slides a few centimetres, a new feature for the brand) gives 1,473 litres.