After several web teasers, BYD's new maxi MPV makes its debut in China at the Chengdu Motor Show, staged from 30 August to 8 September. Named Xia, it is 5.1 metres long and is destined for the global market.

Designed for large families or for those who use it more for work, according to the first photos released by the company, it has a well-trimmed interior, plenty of space to spare and incorporates shapes reminiscent of the Chinese manufacturer's other models.

Edgy but aerodynamic

Looking at the new BYD Xia from the outside, it is clear that the company's designers were inspired by the company's other cars to create its lines. At the front, in fact, the large trapezoidal grille stands out in the bumper, bearing the company logo, flanked by full LED headlights with very tapered lines.

In general, the front end has a very prominent look, as does the profile, with a rather high beltline, and the rear, with a hatch with flat and very vertical forms.

BYD BYD Xia 2024, the rear

The sharp lines of the exterior, of course, are reflected in the interior space, which, according to the company at this early stage, is suited to comfortably seat up to seven passengers, in a 'shuttle' configuration of 2 + 2 + 3 seats.

More information will be released by the company in the coming weeks. What is certain for now, however, is that there should be no shortage of technology in the cabin either, including the new infotainment system with a suspended screen positioned in the centre of the dashboard.

BYD BYD Xia 2024, the profile

Length Width Height Wheelbase BYD Xia 5,145 mm 1,907 mm 1,805 mm 3,045 mm

Hybrid but rechargeable

In terms of powertrain, according to the first information, BYD's new maxi MPV is equipped with the DM-i system we have already seen on the Seal U, but with characteristics still unknown.

According to some Chinese magazines, in fact, under the bonnet should be the tried and tested 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, combined, however, with an electric motor of around 260 PS powered by generously sized LFP batteries. There is talk of a zero-emission range in the Chinese homologation cycle of around 124 miles.

BYD BYD Xia 2024

Obviously, there is still no precise information about a possible arrival in the UK and possible prices. We will update the article as new information becomes available.