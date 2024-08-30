The future is getting closer and closer for the BMW X5. After the arrival of the new compact SUV in 2025, it will be the turn of the new generation of the SUV, with the current model having been on the list since 2018 and possibly being replaced between 2026 and 2027.

The longest-lived SUV in the Bavarian range will be available in both plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, electric versions. What does it look like? We imagine it like this.

The new family styling

The render of the new BMW X5 takes its cue from what was seen on the Neue Klasse X concept. As anticipated by the company, the styling of this prototype will be the inspiration for much of the next generation of models.

Hence, there will be a new interpretation of the classic double kidney, developed vertically and inserted into a grille integrating LED headlights with a minimalist design. In general, the X5 will have very sharp and squarish shapes, with large wheel arches for alloy wheels - we think - of up to 22- or 23-inch in the highest-performance models.

BMW iX5 rendered by Motor1.com

The interior could also be similar to that of the Neue Klasse X, while focusing even more on elegant trim and upholstery.

The legacy of the CLAR platform

As reported by some German sources (although no official confirmation from BMW has come yet), the future X5 is not expected to be based on the Neue Klasse platform. Exterior and interior styling, therefore, should be the only commonality with the models born from this architecture.

BMW New Class X, gli interni

For its SUV, however, BMW could adopt an evolved variant of the CLAR platform, which allows for combustion and electric powertrains.

As for the electric, we don't know what technologies will find a place on the iX5, although to be competitive with its rivals it could have a battery of around 100 kWh, a range of 311-373 miles and at least 400 PS in the entry level versions and more than 600 PS in the top versions.

BMW New Class X

In the case of the iX5, we expect a range of around 373-435 miles. As for power and prices, it is difficult to make precise predictions at the moment, although we can expect 300-400 PS versions and M versions could exceed up to 700 PS.

And the plug-in hybrid? Here too, without official information, it is really complicated to 'give numbers'. It cannot be ruled out, however, that the most powerful X5 (perhaps the M Competition) will inherit an updated version of the XM's powertrain, with the 4.4-litre V8 coupled to an electric motor, for over 700 PS.

Prices, on the other hand, could start from at least £85,000, with the electric iX5 possibly having a slightly higher base list, around £92,000.