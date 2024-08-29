On 2 September, the Four Rings will present 'the third generation of the most popular SUV'. The announcement is official and the SUV we are talking about is the Audi Q5.

This model 'has been synonymous with Audi's success for over 15 years,' said CEO Gernot Dollner. 'With the third generation of our most successful SUV, we are now starting to renew the SUV portfolio with efficient combustion engines and partially electrified variants.

What we know about the new Audi Q5

The third generation of the Audi Q5 will be based heavily on the new A5, also in terms of powertrains. In addition, as shown by some spy photos circulating on the net in recent months, the Q5 will again be available as a Sportback.

We also expect to see new driver assistance systems, and as far as infotainment is concerned, some spy pictures in recent months have shown us a large driver-facing monitor. Furthermore, thanks to the same gallery we can get a preview of the central tunnel.

New Audi Q5, interior spy photos

Audi bets on flexibility

"With more than 20 launches in 2024 and 2025, we are expanding and rejuvenating our portfolio and positioning ourselves to be flexible and robust with all-electric models, plug-in hybrids and a new, highly efficient generation of combustion engines. We will also benefit from this in terms of sales and revenues,' the CEO said some time ago, on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the Q2 2024 results.

The new Q5 fits into this vision, so let's wait until 2 September to get to know it better, in the meantime you can see it in our exclusive render.