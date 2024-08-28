Deliveries of the Avatr 012 have begun in China. The electric flagship designed in cooperation with Huawei was unveiled on 21 August at the 'Avatr Brilliant Night' event in Shanghai, and in this first phase of sales only 700 units are planned, all featuring very special equipment.

On sale for the equivalent of around €90,000 (approx. £76,000), each Avatr 012 comes with a bag signed by Dior.

Smart' flagship

The 012 is closely related to the almost namesake 12, a model we saw live in Europe at the Munich Motor Show 2023. Not surprisingly, the dimensions are the same, with a length of 5.02 m, a width of 2 m, a height of 1.45 m and a wheelbase of 3.02 m.

Avatr Avatr 012, it frontal Avatr Avatr 012, the rear three-quarter

The exterior is also very similar to the 12. On the 012, however, there are a number of specific touches, such as the 'liquid silver' paintwork and slightly different headlamps, with each headlamp comprising 10,500 light points. In the centre of the grille, on the other hand, is a LiDAR, the car's 'eye' that controls all the driver assistance systems, along with the other two sensors located on the wheel arches.

Travelling in luxury

The cabin is among the most luxurious of all Chinese electric models seen so far. The roof features a fabric upholstery with hundreds of bright spots reminiscent of a Rolls-Royce's headliner, while the Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery is luxurious.

Avatr Avatr 012, the interior

The Avatr's technological equipment is top-notch, with Huawei's HarmonyOS 4 operating system powering the 15.6-inch central display and a 35.4-inch retractable screen for rear passengers with 4K resolution.

The powertrain is Huawei's DriveONE and includes a Qilian 5C battery pack from CATL, the capacity of which was not stated. However, according to Avatr, DC fast charging allows it to go from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 10 minutes.

No details are given on the electric motors, although according to some Chinese media, the 012 could have 570 PS and 650 Nm, thanks to the two electric units. The range, on the other hand, is 404 miles in the CLTC cycle.