In 2025 we will see Suzuki's first electric model in Europe. After being presented as a concept at the beginning of 2023, the EVX will in fact become a production model. In all likelihood, the final version will differ in some details from the prototype, but we will have to wait until January 2025 to know for sure.

For the occasion, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, according to Autocar India, Suzuki will show the electric SUV that will go into production in a few weeks, before debuting in Japan, India and Europe.

The first information

Compared to the 2023 unveiling, there are no further updates on the EVX. The final model, however, should not stray too far from the prototype, at least in its proportions. The SUV should therefore maintain a length of around 4.30 metres, a width of 1.80 metres and a height of 1.60 metres.

Suzuki EVX, spy photos

Meanwhile, in recent months, a mock-up based on the EVX has been spotted in Europe. The lines are covered with a thick layer of black adhesive tape, which makes it impossible to recognise the various details. Apparently, however, the headlights may have a more conventional shape than the 'X' shape of the concept.

The same goes for the rear, which seems to have abandoned the thin red light bar of the prototype.

Battery and range

It is also difficult to comment on the Suzuki's technical characteristics. We recall that the prototype was equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of guaranteeing a range of around 500 miles in the Indian MIDC cycle, which tends to be more generous than the WLTP.

Suzuki EVX Concept

The electric motor and two-speed transmission should be produced by the Canadian company Inmotive, with which the company has entered into a partnership. Moreover, since the EVX was developed together with Toyota, it is to be expected that a similar model will be produced under this brand in a second model.