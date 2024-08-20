Unfortunately, BMW never offered a Touring version of the E46 M3. There was even a prototype that looked absolutely gorgeous, but never got the green light from the decision-makers. That hasn't stopped fans around the world from building their own M3 estate versions. This example here looks - at least in the pictures - very finely made. Now it's up for sale.

The car comes from Laguna Hills, California, and is being auctioned on the US platform Bring a Trailer. It was originally a 325 Xi Touring, which - by people who obviously knew what they were doing - was completely converted into an M3 Touring. Including the S54 in-line six-cylinder engine from the original, of course. However, it was rebuilt with new parts and additionally fitted with a carbon airbox like in the legendary M3 CSL. The six-speed manual gearbox and axles come from a donor M3.

The exterior of the conversion is equally impressive. The bonnet, side skirts, mirrors and wings have been replaced with original M3 parts making this 3 Series look as if it had really rolled out of the factory as an M3 Touring. The rear diffuser is also CSL-style. The car was painted in a silver-grey metallic colour from BMW's palette.

The rear wheel arches in particular stand out in this conversion, which look superbly crafted. Anyone who has spent a little time with the E46 M3 Touring one-off from BMW or the new M3 Touring will have read or heard how painstaking the conversion is.

Unfortunately, not 100 per cent attention was paid to the originality of the car on offer. This can be seen in the two-piece 19-inch Forged Club wheels and the brakes from a Porsche 911 (996) with gold brake callipers.

Bring a Trailer

Most of the other optimisations were carried out on the suspension. These include a Bilstein PSS10 coilover suspension, H&R bars, polyurethane bushings, track plates and a carbon strut brace. Inside, we see carbon trim, seat belts with M stripes, Recaro Sportster CS seats, and a somewhat strangely re-saddled steering wheel.

The auction ends in about 16 hours as of writing this article. The current highest bid is a good $38,500, which is about £30,000 with the current exchange rates. More details are available in the source link below.