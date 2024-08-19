MG has revolutionised the European market with the ZS, a cheap SUV, and now it intends to do the same with the MG3, a powerful hybrid SUV with an affordable price tag. But beware, because the Chinese-owned British brand has another ace up its sleeve.

We are talking about a sporty-looking SUV that, in other markets, such as Chile, costs only £12,350 at the current exchange rate. This is the MG ONE which, as you can see in the photos, would be an affordable rival to the CUPRA Formentor.

Passionate aesthetics

On the outside, the Alpha grille stands out, with a pattern in the form of small triangles that seem to emerge from the central logo. But there are also many other sporty details, such as the sharp lines on the bonnet and sides, the large alloy wheels and the two-tone bodywork.

Of course, there is also a roof that slopes slightly towards the rear, creating an attractive coupé line that is in demand in the market. The colour palette is made up of six options, some as striking as the orange you can see in the photos, red or a light blue.

MG MG ONE 2024

Modern and well-equipped SUV

Moving on to the interior, the MG ONE 2024 offers a dual screen in widescreen format, consisting of the 7-inch instrumentation and the 12.3-inch central monitor. Its multimedia equipment is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Technologically, the car is also very well equipped, with a wide range of driving aids: adaptive cruise control, light assistant, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert when exiting a parking space, to give just a few examples.

170 hp petrol engine

What engine is in the ONE? A 170 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is paired exclusively with a CVT continuously variable automatic transmission. With this engine, the SUV claims a top speed of 109 mph and a combined fuel consumption of 38.4 mpg, although we don't know the type-approval cycle.

Incidentally, this SUV measures 4.58 metres, making it a fully-fledged C-SUV. It is front-wheel drive and features an advanced multi-link suspension at the rear.

MG MG ONE 2024

A guaranteed success!

In the Chilean market, the version priced at £12,350 includes 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, air conditioning, LED headlamps and lights, push-button start, light sensor, mirrors with integrated indicators and much more.

In short, few of us doubt the immediate success of this vehicle in the UK if it arrives with adjusted prices. Hopefully MG will soon give us news about it because, for its part, it would be a winning move.