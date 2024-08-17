Porsche is launching an exclusive anniversary model to mark the 50th birthday of the 911 Turbo. The "911 Turbo 50 Years" will make its debut at Monterey Car Week 2024. The interior and exterior reference historic 911 Turbo models, complemented by timelessly elegant and contemporary style elements. An optional Heritage Design package further refines the aesthetics of the anniversary model.

Porsche is limiting the "911 Turbo 50 Years", which is still based on the recently superseded previous generation (i.e. before the facelift), to 1,974 units in honour of the debut year of the first 911 Turbo.

The Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 930) pushed the boundaries of what was possible when it was launched in 1974. It introduced the turbo technology known from the 917/10 and 917/30 racing cars with superior performance into a production sports car and combined it with a unique design and a previously unheard-of suitability for everyday use.

The "911 Turbo 50 Years" anniversary model based on the 911 Turbo S presented in 2019 honours this heritage and reinterprets it. The standard foiling on the side picks up on the historic décor of the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo presented at the IAA in 1973 as the model for the 911 Turbo. At the same time, it shows the current colour Turbonit, which is exclusively reserved for the Turbo models.

This colour is now also being used on the 911 for the first time. The inlay in the boot lid, the fuel filler cap and the Porsche emblem are in the same colour. Turbonit also highlights the "turbo 50" model lettering as a contrasting colour.

As a historical reference, the rear wing blade, lower rear section, mirror base and air intake trims are painted in anthracite grey. A badge on the boot lid grille shows a turbocharger icon and the years "1974-2024". When the door is open, LEDs projects the icon of a turbocharger onto the ground next to the vehicle. The 911 Turbo 50 Years rolls on 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels in Turbonit as standard.

The interior of the 911 Turbo 50 Jahre is also reminiscent of turbo history. As an exclusive homage to the early Turbo 911s, the iconic McKenzie tartan adorns the centre panels of the seat covers and the interior door panels. Additional contrasts in Turbonit provide further differentiation from the standard 911 Turbo S model. These include seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, trim strips with decorative inserts in black leather and the Porsche crest on the GT sports steering wheel.

Illuminated "turbo 50" lettering can be found in the door sill trims finished in black brushed aluminium. The lettering is embroidered into the headrests of the adaptive Sports seats Plus. There is also a "turbo 50" logo on the back of the left-hand rear seat.

An aluminium anniversary plaque is attached above the glove compartment. In addition to the "turbo 50" lettering, it shows the individual limited edition number of the sports car. The A-pillar, sun visors and headlining are covered in perforated Race-Tex. An analogue Porsche Design Subsecond clock with a specific design sits on the dashboard.

The historically inspired Heritage Design Package "50 years of turbo", which is available as an option, adds numerous other exclusive design and equipment features to the anniversary model. They are reminiscent of the 911 Turbo models of the 1970s. The colour of the Heritage Design Package is based on the Aventurine green metallic paint finish.

Part of the Heritage Design package is a high-quality decorative graphic in white silk gloss, which consists of three elements: the lollipop with individually selectable starting numbers between 0 and 99, the "50 years turbo" lettering and a Porsche logo. Those who prefer a minimalist look can deselect some or all of the graphics.

The historic Porsche crest from 1964 is used on the bonnet and the wheel covers of the Sport Classic wheels painted in Brilliant Silver and White Silk Gloss. The lettering at the rear is finished in gold. In the interior, extended leather upholstery and additional design elements with tartan enhance the anniversary model. The decorative trim of the dashboard, the glove box and the inserts of the seat backrests are covered in the classic pattern.

The historic Porsche crest is mounted on the steering wheel, while the storage compartment in the centre console bears the "Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur" lettering embossed in leather. The dials in the instrument cluster and the Sport Chrono Clock in the Heritage Design package are finished in green.

In technical terms, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Jahre is based on the 911 Turbo S, which has been built since 2019. Its 3.7-litre boxer engine with VTG biturbo charging delivers 650 PS and mobilises 800 Newton metres of torque. With a kerb weight of 1,640 kilograms, this results in a power-to-weight ratio of 2.52 kg/PS. The 911 Turbo 50 needs just 2.7 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph and reaches 124 mph in 8.9 seconds.

Exclusively for owners of the 911 Turbo 50 years, Porsche Design Timepieces is launching a special timepiece as a tribute to the anniversary model. The 911 Turbo 50th Anniversary Chronograph is equipped with the COSC-certified Porsche Design calibre WERK 01.200 with flyback function. Like the vehicle, the wristwatch is limited to 1,974 pieces and combines classic design with modern technology. Its black dial with Turbonit elements is a mirror image of the timepiece on the dashboard.

The strap made of black automotive leather with decorative stitching in Turbonit is held in place by a folding clasp. The transparent case back reveals the winding rotor in the look of the 911 Turbo 50 wheel. The limited edition number engraved on the titanium case corresponds to the limited edition number of the vehicle. The chronograph is also available in a specific version in conjunction with the Heritage Design package.

The limited-edition 911 Turbo 50th anniversary model is available to order in the UK with immediate effect at prices starting from £200,600 including VAT and country-specific equipment. Deliveries will begin in autumn 2024 and it can already be seen in the current special exhibition "Beyond Performance - 50 Years of Porsche Turbo" at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.