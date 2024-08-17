The new Bentley Continental GT Speed arrived in the United States in force with over 30 examples, and then travelled to California to take part in The Quail, one of the many events that enliven Monterey Car Week. As this event is reserved for the most 'in' cars on the planet, Crewe's coupé certainly couldn't appear in 'normal' clothes.

So it first went to the craftsmen at Mulliner, Bentley's customisation division. The result is a unique version.

To lose your head

Today, when it comes to customisations in Crewe, the limits are pushed far beyond. In fact, the limit is the imagination and the budget. In this case, the Bentley Continental GT Speed 2024 was ordered directly by Mulliner. The question of price was therefore set aside.

The distinguishing feature of the fourth generation of the British sports car is its orange bodywork, a colour that also reoccurs in some of the interior details. The paint is a special satin finish that takes specialist craftsmen up to 55 hours to apply by hand. Various elements in gloss black, such as the 22-inch ten-spoke wheels, create a contrast. The special sports exhaust completes the picture.

The interior of the special Bentley Continental GT Speed debuting at Monterey is dominated by acres of Brunel leather in Gravity Grey, a grey interrupted by contrasting Mandarin (orange) accents.

Only the powertrain remains as standard, Bentley's Ultra Performance Hybrid, comprising the new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 coupled to an electric motor powered by a 25.9 kWh battery, for a total of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The Bentley coupé accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 208 mph.