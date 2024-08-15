If a BMW X7 isn't enough for you, Alpina is ready to make you happy. The workshop of the Bavarian brand (which will become part of the BMW Group from 2026) is presenting the restyling of the XB7, which raises the bar of luxury even higher for the top-of-the-range SUV from the brand with the Helix.

The 2025 XB7 has been given a facelift in terms of styling and aesthetic details, and is only available in the variant equipped with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 621 PS and 800 Nm.

An extra-luxurious (formerly extra-powerful) X7

The XB7 2025 is obviously based on the restyling of the BMW X7, recognisable by its slimmer front headlights and a new double kidney grille. The Alpina styling also features 23-inch Alpina Classic wheels in satin-finish aluminium and an ad hoc diffuser that makes the rear of the car even more muscular.

Alpina Alpina XB7 (2025) Alpina Alpina XB7, the interior

On board, there's leather upholstery as far as the eye can see, with 'XB7' lettering on the headrests and various elements of the dashboard, giving the German SUV a personalised touch.

Two new appearance packs, Black Line and Aluminium Satin, make their debut in the XB7's customisation catalogue. They give a specific finish to the tailpipes, the badge on the tailgate, the steering wheel paddles and the stitching on the steering wheel.

Alpina Alpina XB7, the 4.4 V8

In terms of paintwork, the Alpina can be ordered in Alpina Blue metallic and Alpina Green II metallic. BMW Individual paints such as Gunmetal II, Jerez Black, Orinoco, Malachite Green and Wildberry are also available.

The XB7 is already available to order in the UK, with the first deliveries scheduled for March 2025. The list price for the UK is £166,900, considerably more than the £113,055 required for the top-of-the-range X7, although the latter is currently only available with the 530 PS 4.4-litre V8.