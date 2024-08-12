How do you celebrate the 50th anniversary of a model as iconic as the Porsche 911 Turbo? With four restomods, made by the American automotive specialist, Singer.

The restomods include two coupés (one of which is elegant with retractable headlights), a cabriolet and a Targa, all from the 964 series and featuring a remarkable rear spoiler, all of which have been improved both mechanically and aesthetically, down to the smallest detail.

The most coveted Porsches

Anyone familiar with the world of Porsche 911s will know that those from the 964 generation are now the most sought-after by enthusiasts, and the reason is easy to explain: racing. In fact, this is the series that has probably taken part in the greatest number of road and track races around the world over the course of its career.

Dream restomods for the Porsche 911 Turbo by Singer

This success was made possible by the refined powertrains they were fitted with, designed around the 6-cylinder boxer engine under the bonnet (at the rear, of course), still present in the four sports cars restored by Singer, but brought up to current power levels by the addition of two new-generation variable geometry turbochargers cooled by two air-water intercoolers.

The result of this meticulous development work is 510 PS, transmitted to the ground by the rear wheels alone via a six-speed manual gearbox, all managed by latest-generation electronic stability and traction controls developed by the company itself in collaboration with Bosch.

Dream restomods for the Porsche 911 Turbo by Singer

The Slantnose coupé

According to the company, restoring the Slantnose coupé (with retractable headlights) was the most difficult of all Porsche 911s.

In fact, it is already an extremely rare car, a truly unique version of the famous 930 Turbo, originally designed to further improve aerodynamics in order to reduce track times.

Produced in around 1,000 examples (mainly convertibles), Singer only has 25 allocations, all already reserved and based on the Turbo Study prototype unveiled in 2022.

Dream restomods for the Porsche 911 Turbo by Singer

Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman of Singer, commented: