The American influencer Adin Ross, during a 90-minute interview conducted on the streaming platform Kick, presented former US President Donald Trump with a Tesla Cybertruck, wrapped with the photo of the Republican candidate on the day of the attack, which took place on 14 July 2024 in Pennsylvania, and with the inscription 'Make America Great Again'.

This is not the first time that an American politician during an election campaign has received a gift, but overseas there are already those who say that the economic value of the pick-up truck (and the Rolex that was donated with it) exceeds the limits imposed by the Federal Election Commission.

Is Musk involved?

The answer to the question of whether Elon Musk had a hand in this is still unclear. What is certain, however, is that buying a Tesla Cybertruck today is certainly not something that can be done in a few minutes, given the long waiting time and the not inconsiderable cost ($81,895 for the basic version, about £64,000).

Backing up the hypothesis that Tesla's number one may have something to do with it is a post by the South African entrepreneur himself in a Q&A on X (the former Twitter).

Musk commented on the news with two emoji depicting fire, without commenting more on the matter (probably also because of the recent controversy surrounding the former President's $45 million campaign funding).

A welcome gift

As can be seen from the video of the interview, Donald Trump greatly appreciated the gift, so it is not excluded that we will soon see his Tesla Cybertruck in some future public outing, provided that, as mentioned, someone from the Federal Election Commission does not block the 'transfer of ownership' at home of the vehicle's too high value for a politician running for the White House: the current limit is $3,300 (£2,500) per person.