The Chinese SUV offensive is gaining momentum as the months go by. After learning the details of the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5, MG has unveiled the new generation of the HS (although we had already presented it to you from Motor1.com). Well, now the BAIC Beijing 5 joins the 'battle'.

This latest model arrives with the aim of unsettling the most successful rivals in Europe. It therefore sets its sights on the Hyundai Tucson 2025 (which already has prices), Kia Sportage 2025, the restyled Nissan Qashqai, Peugeot 3008, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Gallery: BAIC Beijing 5 2025

14 Photos BAIC

The new BAIC Beijing 5 is 4.62 metres long (2.73 m wheelbase), 1.88 metres wide and 1.68 metres high. Its design features include the Dyamond Crystal grille, folding door handles, two-tone paintwork and LED light clusters; the aerodynamic coefficient (C X ) is 0.32.

Inside the cabin, the 10.25-inch digital instrumentation and the 10.1-inch central display. The sports seats, ambient lighting and electric panoramic roof are eye-catching, while the boot has an automatic tailgate: it offers 350 litres.

Interior BAIC Beijing 5 2025

Under the bonnet, a 177 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 305 Nm of peak torque to the front axle. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it accelerates the car from 0-62 mph in 7.8 seconds and reaches 124 mph.

Other relevant details include 19-inch tyres and multi-link rear suspension. The manufacturer reports an average fuel consumption of 9.2 litres per 100 km (30.7 mpg-UK), but offers LPG conversion at a later date, resulting in a lower cost per kilometre.

BAIC BAIC Beijing 5 2025

Safety features include a system comprising 12 sensors and five cameras. Technologies include lane and traffic jam assist, fatigue warning, 360° vision camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detector and automatic emergency braking.

Other features include hands-free access and start, automatic parking, ventilated electric seats (also with heating and memory function), induction charger, eight-speaker audio system, driving mode selector, eco-leather upholstery and wifi.

The new BAIC Beijing 5 1.5 Turbo DCT Luxury 2025 is already available in Europe. As an example, Polish customers can access this fully equipped model from PLN 127,900, which is about £25,500 at the current exchange rate (with a five-year warranty or 100,000 km).