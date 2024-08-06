The first conclusion that can be drawn from the first half-year financial results is that it was not an easy period. At least for most of the 12 car manufacturers analysed in this article. The latest financial and volume figures released by Aston Martin, BMW Group, Ferrari, Ford Motor Co, General Motors, Hyundai Motor (excluding Kia), Mercedes-Benz Group, Renault Group, Stellantis, Tesla, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Cars, show that the situation is getting worse this year.

Although since the pandemic many of these companies have posted healthy financial results due to their focus on profits at the expense of fewer units sold, times are changing. First of all, competition is greater today than five years ago.

The arrival of Chinese car manufacturers all over the world is hurting the profits of the traditional companies, which until now have decided to increase the price of cars and make customers wait longer to get their brand new car, decreasing the number of cars produced (and sold) to make more money. Now, however, this strategy of raising prices is no longer valid because direct competition from Chinese rivals has arrived.

The winners (for now)

In the first half of this year General Motors increased its operating profits by 42%. This was the best result among the OEMs included in this analysis, due to a better product mix that included more commercial vehicles, pick-ups and SUVs, lower administrative expenses and a good scale-up of EV strategy.

While this group decreased wholesale sales by 2 per cent compared to the first half of 2023, operating profit per unit sold increased from €2,204 to €3,188. Although still struggling to sell its electric vehicles, GM is showing signs of a definitive take-off.

Volvo Cars was another winner. It sold more cars (+14%), but recorded lower sales (-1%) mainly due to the big impact that the small and less expensive Volvo EX30 is having on the company's results. On the positive side, it seems that this B-SUV is quite profitable, as Volvo recorded a 26% increase in operating profits. However, the Swedish brand earned less per unit sold than Mercedes, BMW and Tesla.



In the case of Ferrari, profits continued to grow (+16%) almost at the same level as revenues (+14%), despite an almost zero change in terms of units delivered (from 6,959 units in H1 2023 to 7,044 units in H1 2024). This means that the company is selling more profitable models than in the past and thus Ferrari continues to be the carmaker with the highest profits per unit sold, at €135,300.

Units sold in the first half of 2024

first half-year 2023 first half-year 2024 Var % Volkswagen Group Deliveries 4,372,000 4,348,000 -1% Stellantis Deliveries 3,327,000 2,931,000 -12% General Motors Wholesale Sales 2,257,000 2,213,000 -2% Ford Wholesale sales 2,174,000 2,187,000 +1% Hyundai (excluding Kia) Wholesale sales 2,082,000 2,064,000 -1% BMW Group Deliveries 1,214,864 1,213,276 0% Mercedes Group Deliveries 1,237,619 1,168,550 -6% Renault Group Registrations 1,133,000 1,155,000 +2% Tesla Deliveries 889,015 830,766 -7% Volvo Retail sales 341,700 388,100 +14% Ferrari Shipments 6,959 7,044 +1% Aston Martin Wholesale sales 2,954 1,998 -32% Total 19,038,111 18,507,734 -3%

Revenues in millions of Euro

first half-year 2023 first half-year 2024 Var % Volkswagen Group 156,257 158,800 +2% Stellantis 91,176 85,017 -7% GM 78,543 84,338 +7% BMW Group 74,072 73,558 -1% Hyundai (excluding Kia) 53,960 57,782 +7% Tesla 44,726 43,376 -3% Mercedes Group 38,241 36,743 -4% Renault Group 26,849 26,958 0% Volvo 17,086 16,861 -1% Ferrari 2,903 3,297 +14% Aston Martin 799 711 -11% Total 664,729 671,411 +1%

Operating profit in millions of Euro

first half-year 2023 first half-year 2024 Var % Volkswagen Group Operating profit 11,347 10,052 -11% BMW Group Profit/loss before financial results 9,718 7,931 -18% General Motors Operating profit 4,975 7,055 +42% Mercedes Group Operating profit 9,387 6,978 -26% Stellantis Operating profit 13,541 6,639 -51% Hyundai (excluding Kia) Operating Profit 5,288 5,285 0% Ford Operating profit 4,240 2,881 -32% Tesla Operating Income 4,693 2,573 -45% Renault Group Operating profit 2,040 2,175 +7% Volvo EBIT 872 1,096 +26% Ferrari EBIT 822 953 +16% Aston Martin Operating profit (109) (125) - Total 66,814 54,493 -20%

Stellantis and Tesla in trouble

Stellantis' global deliveries fell by 12% in the first six months of this year due to ageing lines in North America (Chrysler and Dodge still need new cars) and Europe (Lancia, Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Abarth), and the group is also feeling the growing competition from Chinese manufacturers in Brazil, its second largest market after the US.

Tesla, on the other hand, cannot grow indefinitely and the price cuts that worked in 2023 have not been as effective this year. Its deliveries fell 7% to 831,000 units, but it remained the world's best-selling BEV manufacturer. Lower volumes and prices and higher operating expenses due to more operations and plants abroad had a direct impact on profitability. Operating profits fell by 45% to €2,573m in H1 2024.

BEV sales in the first half of 2024

first half-year 2023 first half-year 2024 Var % Tesla 889,015 830,766 -7% Volkswagen Group 321,610 317,185 -1% BMW Group 152,936 190,614 +25% Stellantis (estimated) 160,000 145,000 -9% Hyundai (excluding Kia) 144,430 104,315 -28% Mercedes Group 121,474 101,553 -16% Volvo 59,300 90,800 +53% GM 61,000 87,000 +43% Renault Group 75,700 63,700 -16% Ford 47,000 36,000 -23% Ferrari - - - Aston Martin - - - Total 2,032,465 1,966,933 -3%

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is Automotive Industry Specialist at JATO Dynamics.