A delicate phase
The hypothesis that Stellantis wanted to sell Maserati had arisen, we recall, following the words spoken by the financial director, Natalie Knight, during the presentation of Stellantis' first-half results for 2024: 'There may be an assessment in the future as to which is the best home for Maserati'.
The clarification on Stellantis' commitment to "creating as much value as possible for the brand" had not been enough to quell rumours of a possible sale, given that the Group did not get off to a good start in 2024 (profits halved) and that only Maserati's performance had been cited (sales down from 15,300 units in the first half of 2023 to 6,500 units in 2024).
The company now specifies that Maserati is in a transition phase towards electrification with the Folgore BEV programme that will be complemented by ICE versions for the Granturismo and hybrid versions for the Grecale, while successors to the Quattroporte and the Levante are in the pipeline.
Even the hypothesis of a return under the wing of Ferrari does not find "any kind of correspondence in the context of Maserati's strategy within the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan". For Stellantis, Maserati represents 'luxury' and will continue to focus on 'the desires of its customers'.
Stellantis then took the opportunity to reiterate "its commitment to its extensive portfolio of 14 iconic brands" and to remind that "each of them has a 10-year horizon to build a profitable and sustainable business".
The official note
Below is the note that Stellantis sent to the international press:
Stellantis has no intention of selling the Trident brand, just as it has no intention of aggregating Maserati with other Italian luxury groups.
Stellantis reiterates its unconditional commitment to Maserati's bright future as the only luxury brand of the 14 Stellantis brands. Maserati is in a transition phase towards electrification with the Folgore BEV programme: today the Trident offers GranTurismo and GranCabrio in ICE and BEV versions, Grecale in ICE, mild hybrid and BEV versions, while we confirm that successors to the Quattroporte and Levante are also in the pipeline.
The statements made in this regard do not fit into the context of Maserati's strategy within the 'Dare Forward 2030' long-term strategic plan.
Maserati's mission is to write the future of mobility through the best performance in the luxury segment, focusing on the desires of its customers. To achieve its goals, the brand is targeting a highly specific audience. For this reason Maserati is implementing a series of initiatives to expand its presence in the global market, strengthen its brand image and underline the uniqueness of its products. Maserati is facing a major challenge and must remain focused on its goals in the coming months.
Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to its extensive portfolio of 14 iconic brands and reminds that each has a 10-year horizon to build a profitable and sustainable business, while recognising that market volatility and temporary situations can cause fluctuations.