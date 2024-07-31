Stellantis "has no intention of selling the Trident marque, just as it has no intention of aggregating Maserati with other Italian luxury groups". With these words, the Group led by CEO Carlos Tavares denies press rumours that there is any intention to sell Maserati or bring it back under Ferrari's control.

The official note also states that there is an "unconditional commitment to the bright future of Maserati as the only luxury brand of the 14 Stellantis brands".

A delicate phase

The hypothesis that Stellantis wanted to sell Maserati had arisen, we recall, following the words spoken by the financial director, Natalie Knight, during the presentation of Stellantis' first-half results for 2024: 'There may be an assessment in the future as to which is the best home for Maserati'.

The clarification on Stellantis' commitment to "creating as much value as possible for the brand" had not been enough to quell rumours of a possible sale, given that the Group did not get off to a good start in 2024 (profits halved) and that only Maserati's performance had been cited (sales down from 15,300 units in the first half of 2023 to 6,500 units in 2024).

The company now specifies that Maserati is in a transition phase towards electrification with the Folgore BEV programme that will be complemented by ICE versions for the Granturismo and hybrid versions for the Grecale, while successors to the Quattroporte and the Levante are in the pipeline.

Even the hypothesis of a return under the wing of Ferrari does not find "any kind of correspondence in the context of Maserati's strategy within the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan". For Stellantis, Maserati represents 'luxury' and will continue to focus on 'the desires of its customers'.

Stellantis then took the opportunity to reiterate "its commitment to its extensive portfolio of 14 iconic brands" and to remind that "each of them has a 10-year horizon to build a profitable and sustainable business".

