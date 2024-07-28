Audi plans to launch numerous models between now and the end of 2025. A product offensive like never before in the history of the German carmaker, including models of different sizes and powertrains.

Among the most eagerly awaited models is certainly the new Audi Q5, the medium-sized SUV of the four rings scheduled to be presented in the autumn of 2024. Formalising the date was the company's CEO Gernot Dollner, who spoke about some of the new Audis coming in the coming months.

It doesn't stop

"The new Audi A5 family represents the beginning of the next generation of combustion engines. At the end of July the Audi A6 e-tron will follow, while in the autumn it will be the turn of the Audi Q5. This shows that Audi keeps its promises,'

said Dollner on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the results for the second quarter of 2024.

The Audi number one then continued.

"With more than 20 launches in 2024 and 2025, we are expanding and rejuvenating our product portfolio and positioning ourselves to be flexible and competitive with all-electric models, plug-in hybrids and a new, highly efficient generation of combustion engines."

New Audi Q5, what to expect

As for the new Audi Q5 in terms of styling, technology, engines and interior, we should find much of the new Audi A5, presented a few days ago. Including the new powertrain MHEV Plus, a mild hybrid capable of moving the car into electric mode under certain conditions, as happens on the 'middle hybrid' (a term we coined for the Alfa Romeo Tonale) from Stellantis.

Audi A5 2024 Audi A5 2024, the interior

The new 204 PS 2.0 TFSI, the 2.0 TDI of equal power and the 367 PS 3.0 TFSI of the S5 integrate the electric motor, actuator, cooling system and power electronics into the drivetrain. All powered by a 48V, 1.8 kWh battery.

There will, of course, be extra centimetres to add to the exterior and interior dimensions, with new driver assistance systems, revamped infotainment which, according to spy photos from some time ago, will not feature the optional dual curved monitor and third screen in front of the passenger seat of the A5 and Q6 e-tron. We shall see.