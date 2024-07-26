The current smart range will expand at the end of August with the arrival of the large #5, the longest in the brand's now part-German, part-Chinese family.

According to CarNewsChina.com, the debut in the Orient will take place on 28 August and, in the following weeks, the new crossover will also arrive in the rest of the world. Here are the details.

A generous smart

The largest smart will be a mid-sized SUV around 4.70 metres long with a wheelbase of just under 3 metres, with an exterior design consisting of clean, square lines.

According to the company's preliminary information on the model, thanks to the larger dimensions of its sisters #1 and #3 - particularly in terms of wheelbase - it will be equipped with a battery pack with a capacity of at least 100 kWh, with an 800-volt architecture, to guarantee a range of at least 340 miles (WLTP) on a single charge.

smart Concept #5

Shared powertrain

The Chinese website CarNewsChina.com recently provided more information about the engines. In a detailed report, it explains that the smart #5 - like its smaller siblings - will certainly be available in both single-engine and twin-engine versions, the former capable of delivering a peak power of around 340 PS and the latter around 363 PS.

But that's not all. According to the site, a Brabus version with two engines and a peak power of 421 PS could also see the light of day at a later date.

smart Concept #5, the interior

According to the magazine, one of the special features of the new smart #5 will be the new off-road driving mode, which should enable the crossover to drive off-road in sand, snow, mud and rocks, combined with an interior that is completely different from that of its siblings and even more technological.

To find out more about the new smart #5, we'll have to wait until the end of the summer, when more official information and the date of its arrival on our market will be revealed.