To coincide with the market launch of the new BMW M5, the company is now also showing what its in-house accessories programme has to offer for the lavish plug-in hybrid. With model-specific BMW M Performance Parts, the aerodynamic balance in particular can be optimised in addition to the athletic appearance.

However, the plug-in hybrid in the new BMW M5 should offer by default a maximum output of 727 PS plus a maximum system torque of 1,000 Nm. For an even sportier appearance with individual style, numerous BMW M Performance Parts made from the weight-optimised high-tech material are available right from the start in addition to the M Carbon Exterior Package offered ex works.

Gallery: M Performance Parts for the new BMW M5 (2024)

26 Photos BMW

The highlight of the range of BMW M Performance Parts for the new M5 is the two-piece and particularly striking M Performance rear diffuser in carbon fibre. Together with the M Performance carbon fibre tailpipe trims, it ensures a modern yet extremely sporty appearance at the rear of the high-performance saloon. The M Performance tailpipe trims are made from a titanium-carbon material mix. With their milled titanium end rings and an embossed M5 logo, they look "particularly powerful and massive" according to BMW.

The M Performance carbon fibre rear diffuser is offered as a supplement to the rear spoiler included in the M Carbon exterior package or in conjunction with the M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon, which is also available as a retrofit option. This ensures precisely optimised airflow in highly dynamic driving situations.

BMW M Performance Parts for the new BMW M5 (2024)

The programme also includes the M Performance carbon front attachment. It is also available in conjunction with one of the two variants of the rear spoiler. The two-piece M Performance carbon fibre front attachment highlights the central lower air intake, which is divided by a centre bar for the first time in the new edition of the high-performance car, even more prominently.

The M Performance carbon fibre sill extensions further emphasise the athletic design of the side view. For a particularly harmonious overall appearance, they can be combined with the M carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps. All carbon add-on parts are elaborately handcrafted. They are made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), which is sealed with clear lacquer for a high-quality finish.

BMW M Performance Parts for the new BMW M5 (2024)

The profile of the new BMW M5 can be emphasised even more with the M Performance side adhesive film in Frozen Black. The high-quality foil set is resistant to car washes. The Aramid antenna cover, also made from an exclusive fibre composite material, provides a visual highlight on the vehicle roof. In addition, M Performance light-alloy wheels will also be available for the new BMW M5 from summer 2025.

The retrofit products have been tested in accordance with BMW quality guidelines and are already homologated with the complete vehicle, so that no separate registration with the licensing authority is required.

What else is available? A fuel filler cap made of carbon with M Performance lettering on brushed aluminium, for example. Or floor mats that feature decorative stitching in contrasting colours as well as M Performance lettering. The M Performance tyre bags provide a racing feeling in the garage. They feature an imprint in the BMW M GmbH colours, a marking for the respective wheel position and a reinforced handle for convenient transport.

Or would you prefer the M Performance key case with protective cover made of fine-pored, black nappa leather?