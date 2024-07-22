The launch of the SU7 was only Xiaomi's first step into the automotive world.

Not even a year after the launch of the electric saloon, the Asian company presents the Ultra, a concept that previews the ultra-powerful production version that will take to the track at the Nurburgring in the near future to set a new record among EVs worldwide. A 1,500-plus horsepower display that aims to beat the competition represented by the Porsche Taycan.

Spatial performance

The powertrain of the SU7 has more than twice the horsepower of the currently most powerful Xiaomi. In fact, the three electric motors (the two at the rear are called 'V8' and the one at the front 'V6') deliver a total of 1,548 PS, with a claimed 0-62 mph sprint of 1.97 seconds and 0-124 mph covered in 5.96 seconds.

Xiaomi Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype

Top speed is 217 mph, while the (physical) braking can stop the car at up to 2.36 Gs allowing it to go from 62 to 0 mph in just 25 metres, despite weighing 1,900 kg.

The body is composed mainly of carbon fibre panels and the entire aerodynamic package (including the large rear wing) is capable of generating up to 2,145 kg of downforce at high speeds.

Porsche Taycan in the crosshairs

Xiaomi did not declare the battery capacity, merely saying that it is a CATL Qilin II battery, capable of recharging from 0 to 80 per cent in 12 minutes thanks to its 897-volt architecture.

Xiaomi Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype

Furthermore, according to the brand, the SU7 Ultra can generate almost 1,100 PS even at 20 per cent battery charge, which would make this hypercar suitable for even quite long track sessions (provided the software is able to manage the powertrain temperature as well as possible).

The first attempt at the Nurburgring is scheduled for October, with Xiaomi aiming to beat the Porsche Taycan's time of 7:07. At present, the brand has no plans to launch a production model, but a possible record could further increase the popularity of the SU7, leading Xiaomi to change its plans.