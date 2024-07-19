After an initial approach under the banner of electric vehicles, BYD has also begun to focus on plug-in powertrains in Europe, starting with the Seal U, the compact SUV that is also available solely on battery power. A double-track approach that, while it may seem counterintuitive on the one hand, on the other allows it to win over - or at least try to - even the most sceptical motorists towards electric power.

BYD president Stella Li spoke to Autocar about this and more, anticipating the arrival of three new plug-in models in Europe accompanied by as many purely electric models. Here's what to expect.

Not just SUVs

And that's news in itself, in a market ravenous for uprated trim BYD wants to continue to focus on saloons, following the examples of Tesla (with Model 3 and Model S) and the German premium brands, which don't want to give up their classic three-box and estates.

BYD Song L BYD Sea Lion 07

Li did not specifically mention the three new plug-in cars that will arrive in the coming year, but Autocar mentioned the Seal 06 and Seal 07 saloons - already available in China with DM-i technology, available in the Old Continent only on the Seal U - and the Song-L crossover. The Seal 06 features the fifth generation plug-in powertrain which - on paper and according to the Chinese homologation cycle - promises up to 2,100 km (1,305 miles) of combined range.

As mentioned, three new 100% electric BYDs will also arrive. Again Li did not name names, but among the main suspects are the Ocean-M (compact with a sporty flair) and the Sea Lion 07 crossover.

BYD Ocean M Concept

Two faces of the plug

Why this choice on the part of BYD? According to Li, diversifying the powertrain offering will help BYD mitigate the impact of duties on Chinese electric car imports to Europe, which are set at 17.4 per cent. This problem will in future be solved at the root with the opening of plants in Europe, led by the Hungarian one scheduled to open in 2025.

The dual choice of engines will then replicate what is already in place in China, where PHEV cars surpass pure electrics in popularity. Suffice it to say that out of 100 BYD "plugged in" cars sold, more than 50 are plug-in hybrids, the others are regular or extended-range electrics (with small combustion engines recharging the batteries).