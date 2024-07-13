The Ineos Grenadier is regarded as the ultimate off-road vehicle. Several prototype variants have now been unveiled at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed to demonstrate its versatility and adaptability. The British brand can imagine developing many different variants based on the Grenadier's ladder frame in the future.

Among the models on show were the Grenadier Quartermaster and a Grenadier Station Wagon with portal axles from German supplier LeTech to achieve increased ground clearance and fording depth. These modifications include a raised chassis and larger off-road tyres, increasing ground clearance to 514 millimetres and fording depth to 1,050 millimetres.

Ineos

Another prototype was the Quartermaster pick-up with a short loading area, also known as the "Shortermaster", which was developed by Ineos engineers. This pick-up was based on a regular Grenadier Station Wagon, but with a 305 millimetre shorter wheelbase. The rear seats were moved forward to optimise the capacity of the loading area.

Ineos

Our highlight is the Grenadier V8, developed by technical trainees from Ineos' partner Magna. This prototype features a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine from GM, replacing the original BMW 3.0-litre straight-six. The modifications included a complete overhaul of the engine mounts, engine electrics and electronics as well as the cooling systems and exhaust. The Mercedes-AMG G63 can put on its tracksuit top.

Ineos

Another remarkable prototype was the eight-seater safari grenadier modified by Ineos Kavango from Botswana. This vehicle has been specially optimised for game viewing and offers space for three staggered rows of seats, giving all passengers an excellent view. In addition, the vehicle has special safety bars and customised alloy wheels with off-road tyres.

Ineos

Finally, the first FIA-compliant, rally-ready Grenadier was unveiled by Buzz Special Vehicles. This prototype is intended for participation in the 2025 World Rally Raid Championship and features a performance-enhanced version of the regular BMW 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. Modifications include a sports exhaust system, racing suspension, more powerful brakes and specially developed light-alloy wheels. The interior has a purist design and is equipped with a roll cage and bucket seats.

Ineos

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, emphasised the versatility of the Grenadier's frame design and announced further innovations for future products and limited editions. The new brand campaign emphasises that the Grenadier is "Built for more" and further developments in the coming years will show what this means. Meanwhile, the launch of the all-electric Fusilier has been postponed from 2027 to an undetermined date.