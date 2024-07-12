The Fiat Grande Panda promises to bring something new to the compact and city car market, a squarely styled, slightly SUV five-door that not only recalls the shape of the historic 1980 Panda, but also intends to offer plenty of space with little bulk, as it measures just 3.99 metres in length.

Another important feature of the Grande Panda, which like all new Fiat cars focuses on bright, vivid exterior colours, is the choice between an electric and a mild hybrid version. The interior also plays an important role in the iconic and partly retro design of the Fiat Grande Panda. Let's find out in advance.

Fiat Grande Panda, the dashboard

The first distinctive feature of the Fiat Grande Panda is the dashboard, which features a rectangular element with rounded sides inspired by the shape of the historic Lingotto circuit in Turin. The same oval rectangular shape is reserved for the panel containing the 10-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Particular attention has also been paid to optimising interior space, with storage compartments totalling 13 litres housed in the dashboard. A 3-litre compartment is reminiscent of the famous 'pocket' designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for the 1980 Panda.

Also of note are the rocker gearbox on the central tunnel, two USB-C charging sockets for front passengers and the classic metal key for the ignition.

Fiat Grande Panda, finishes and materials

Among the materials used for the interior of the Fiat Grande Panda are several yellow decorative elements that mark the contours of the air vents, dashboard and centre console.

Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), detail of the central tunnel

Also noteworthy is the transparent yellow panel located almost in the centre of the dashboard and featuring the silhouette of the first Panda climbing uphill. Part of the dashboard is covered in bamboo fibre, including the glove box.

Fiat There's also the historic Panda from 1980 Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), finished in bamboo fibre

The front seats with integrated headrests have a "chequered" finish, as do the rear seats, with contrasting yellow stitching and the inscription, also in yellow, "Panda made with love in Fiat".

Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), front seats

Fiat Grande Panda, space

Although it is 3.99 metres long, less than the B-segment average (4.06 metres), the new Fiat uses the capabilities of the new Smart Car platform shared with the Citroën C3 to offer five seats and excellent load capacity.

Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), rear seats Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), the boot

The rear luggage compartment has a capacity of 361 litres, significantly more than that of the current Panda, which starts at 225 litres. By comparison, the larger Fiat 500X has a boot starting at 350 litres, less than the Grande Panda.