If old-school off-road vehicles are now a rare commodity, those who decide to take one home may want to stand out even more, making their vehicle as original as possible. Precisely for this reason, Ineos Automotive has created the Arcane Works division, dedicated to customising its models.

A first example of what the folks from the British manufacturer can do is called the Ineos Grenadier Detour and debuts today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024. It is a special version of the British off-roader, featuring dedicated aesthetics and a new engine. Here are all the details.

Made in the UK

Produced in just 200 units, the Ineos Grenadier Detour will be hand-finished by specialists and will use only materials - leather, cashmere and so on - sourced from British suppliers. All transferred to the former smart factory in Hambach (France) where the Grenadier and its Quartermaster pick-up versions are assembled.

Ineos Ineos Grenadier Detour

The Detour is characterised first and foremost by its exterior, with new 18-inch forged wheels, a redesigned front grille and an almost infinite choice of body colours, from those on the price list and those created specifically at the request of customers.

Naturally, the interior of the Ineos Grenadier Detour can also be highly customised and personalised, upholstered in leather, cashemere, special fabrics and finishes in various materials such as aluminium. Of course, the only limit to customisation is imagination and financial availability.

Ineos Ineos Grenadier Detour, the interior Ineos Ineos Grenadier Detour, the special logo

As far as the engine under the bonnet of the Grenadier Detour is concerned, the classic 3.0 straight 6-cylinder BMW engine remains, both petrol and diesel, with the 'green' one accompanied by a new bespoke exhaust to enhance the sound of the Bavarian engine. In the future, a V8 from BMW may also arrive, as divulged by the Ineos folks to colleagues at Automotive News, to increase the appeal of the British off-roader.

In England, prices for the Ineos Grenadier Detour start at £134,100, well above the £80,000 for the 1924 special edition, currently the most expensive Grenadier on the list.