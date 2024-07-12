The MG Cyberster electric roadster is already configurable in the UK with first deliveries taking place in August. Now MG is surprising us with a closed version that can be admired at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

There's no press release on this (yet), but Autocar reports that it's a 2+2-seater that could hit the market as early as 2025 - in time for the 60th anniversary of its predecessor, the MG B GT.

Gallery: MG Cyberster Coupe (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

24 Photos Motor1.com

For the Cyber GTS - as it's officially called - MG has apparently done away with the textile soft top, creating space for two extra seats in the rear. These should be more than just coat racks and offer enough space for two passengers. To leave enough headroom at the rear, the roofline has been raised slightly. Otherwise, the body shouldn't differ much from the open Cyberster. Even the scissor doors have been retained.

According to the designers, the Cyberster was also conceived from the outset as a coupé, revealed MG's two top designers, Jozef Kaban and Carl Gotham. Officially, the version presented is still a study, but it seems close to series production. According to Kaban and Gotham, public reaction should decide whether the prototype goes into series production.

The interior is not visible at Goodwood, but should resemble that of the Roadster. This means there should be three displays behind the steering wheel, positioned close together :

The cockpit of the MG Cyberster open

The designers wouldn't say anything about the launch date, but did mention the 60th anniversary of the B GT, which will take place in 2025. The MGB GT (Wikipedia) was the closed version of the iconic MGB roadster and came to market in 1965.

Kaban, who was chief designer at Wolfsburg until shortly after the change at the helm of the VW Group, appeared for the first time for the MG brand at Goodwood. He said that the GTS was not just a retro model, but rather a "logical successor" to the MGB GT. During development, care was taken to ensure that the car remained 'accessible' to a wider range of customers. According to Kaban, it's more of a Gran Turismo than a sports coupe or supercar. However, the photos show a two-door car.

The open Cyberster has spectacular butterfly doors

The open MG Cyberster is available in the UK from just under £55,000. In exchange, you get the 250 kW rear-wheel drive car. The 400 kW all-wheel drive is available for around £60,000. Both have a 74 kWh battery for a WLTP range of 316 and 276 miles respectively, and we can assume that the coupé will get the same engines and battery. Prices are expected to be in line with those of the Roadster.

In addition to the Cyber GTS, MG is also presenting at Goodwood the new generation of the MG HS compact SUV (with combustion engine) and the EXE 181 Concept, a non-production prototype for speed records.

All summed up

MG surprises with a closed version of the Cyberster. Like the roadster, the car will probably contribute mainly to the image of the Anglo-Chinese brand - you don't want to be seen as a cheap manufacturer. The question of whether many examples of both models will be sold is therefore probably secondary.