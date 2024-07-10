Chinese off-road brand Jaecoo gears up for its European debut at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed, running from 11 to 14 July this year. Car enthusiasts will get their first glimpse of the Jaecoo 7, a premium SUV, which promises to blend rugged off-road capabilities with sleek design and advanced technology. A UK launch is imminent.

Jaecoo will share the spotlight with its sister brand, Omoda, at a prominent display within 'The Grid,' the main exhibition area at Goodwood. Showgoers can also find the Jaecoo 7 in the First Glance Paddock.

Jaecoo Jaecoo 7

The official European welcome for Jaecoo will be led by His Grace, the Duke of Richmond, at midday on Thursday, 11 July. Adding a touch of motorsport nostalgia, former F1 driver and 1970 Le Mans winner Richard Attwood will take the Jaecoo 7 on its dynamic public debut, navigating the famous Goodwood hill.

The SUV boasts a powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 194 bhp, paired with a Getrag-sourced seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Future models will include plug-in hybrid and all-electric options. The model measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, and 1,680 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the 14.8-inch high-resolution touchscreen, 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel, and head-up display. Additional features include multi-colour interior lighting, 50-watt wireless mobile charging, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, a panoramic roof, and a full suite of ADAS safety technologies.

Jaecoo and Omoda’s UK rollout will be supported by over 70 dealer sites, expanding to 100 by year's end. Renowned dealer groups like Allen Motor Group, Arnold Clark, Cambria, and others will provide sales and aftersales support, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

Pre-reservations for the Jaecoo 7 in Britain are now open, with refundable deposits securing priority when prices are revealed, and orders begin in autumn. First deliveries in the UK are expected in late 2024.

Gallery: Jaecoo 7