Starting in 2025, Suzuki will no longer sell the small Ignis, the Swace estate, and the Jimny off-roader in Europe. The Japanese manufacturer has taken this decision in order to comply with the new, more stringent CO2 emission limits imposed by the European Union precisely from 2025.

In general, Suzuki is reducing the European range of its petrol, mild hybrid, and full hybrid models to avoid having to pay the inevitable fines for those who exceed the new emission limits. The new average in force from 2025 is 93.6 g/100 grams of CO2 per km, compared to the previous 95.0 g/km.

From 2025 only Across, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara, then EVs

From next year, Suzuki's car range will therefore consist of the Swift, S-Cross, Vitara and Across, with 100 per cent electrified powertrains including mild hybrid, full hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. The first electric Suzuki is due to arrive in Europe in late 2025.

Suzuki eVX Concept Suzuki Vitara Suzuki S-Cross

There are still no official previews of the electric Suzuki, but the latest indications from the presentation of the eVX concept in India hint at a global launch in 2025, with a 60 kWh battery and a range of 342 miles. The production version of the eVX will be the first of five electric vehicles Suzuki has announced by 2030.

Suzuki Swift Suzuki Across

Farewell also to the Swift Sport

In announcing the farewell to the Ignis, Swace and Jimny, the company also anticipated that it would not be developing a sporty version of the Swift, the Swift Sport, which has created its own niche of enthusiasts in recent years, but which is likely to have a negative impact on the average CO2 emissions in the range.

Suzuki Ignis Suzuki Swace

Suzuki Jimny Suzuki Swift Sport (2020)

Below you will find Suzuki's sales figures in the 28-country enlarged Europe market from January to May 2024, a market in which the Japanese group occupies 13th position.

Suzuki sales in Europe, January-May 2024