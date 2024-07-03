Grandi Complicazioni, the division of Pagani Automobili dedicated to special projects, has a surprise: the Epitome. It is the pinnacle of Pagani technology for road use. It is the first Huayra equipped with a manual gearbox and was born with the collaboration of the customer who bought it, so even if some dreamer could afford it, he will not be able to have it.

Its beating heart is the Pagani V12 engine built by AMG, capable of delivering the power of 864 PS at 6,000 rpm at 18 °C, with a torque of 1,100 Nm.

Why it is called Epitome

The customer who approached Pagani had a clear idea. "He wanted to make a unique example that would take the Huayra to its maximum expression". Its name could only be Epitome, the most essential embodiment of a concept, an idea, a value.

The Huayra Epitome has unprecedented forms. The front bonnet features exclusive light clusters and a new wheel arch air extraction system. The bumper is also new, with an integrated splitter designed at the customer's request to increase downforce and balance the car in all driving conditions.

At the rear, the bonnet has oversized side ducts and an integrated wing. Here too, the line has been completely redesigned according to the customer's wishes. The new aerodynamic profile of the wing, designed according to the studies of the Huayra R, balances it in any driving condition and even the new aerodynamic cover for the rear lights is designed to reduce airflow resistance.

Pagani Huayra Epitome Pagani Huayra Epitome, the interior

Mechanical purity

Pagani's 864 PS supercharged 5,980 cc V12 engine features a timing system that extends the rev limiter to 6,700 rpm for high performance. As we have said so far, the Epitome is the first and only Huayra equipped with a manual gearbox, flanked by an electronically controlled differential and a racing-style three-arm drive shaft.

The flywheel-clutch assembly is composed of a larger-diameter tridisc clutch for improved torque transmission, with an electronically controlled differential and a racing-derived tri-paddle joint system. Thanks to the Huayra Epitome's new active suspension system, there is a super-soft button in the cockpit located on the central tunnel that can be activated when driving on bumpy roads for additional comfort.

Above 93 mph, the shock absorber setting returns to its normal condition, depending on the driving mode selected. The exhaust system is lightened with six-way titanium and the monolithic forged aluminium alloy wheels are matched with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres.

Pagani Huayra Epitome, the rear end

Technical data sheet