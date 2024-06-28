Lamborghini Revuelto, Tesla Model S Plaid, Mercedes-AMG One, Koenigsegg CC850... A name is added to the list of hypercars with 1000 HP (or more): Naran. We've been hearing about it for some time now. The car was unveiled by young British carmaker Naran Automotive at the end of November 2020.

This is the first car to be made by this brand, and the information that has just been officially published indicates that it will be assembled in 39 examples and each will cost at least £1.7 million (as usual, the figure increases according to the customisation requests and therefore the materials chosen).

A hell of a design

Information on the Naran hypercar coupé is still limited, but from the images we can see a clean, aerodynamically supported line from the large rear wing. It was designed by Ameerh and Jowyn Wong of WYN Design, the same design experts who brought the De Tomaso P72 and the Apollo Intensa Emozione to life.

De Tomaso P72 Apollo Intensa Emozione Naran hyper cut

Since this is a hyper coupé worth almost 2 million pounds, every element will be customisable and, according to Naran Automotive, the "first requests" are for details in marble and granite and gold leaf finishes. The launch prototype instead has a ruby-style exterior and interior finish, with gold accents.

How will it perform?

This is what Ameerh Naran, founder and CEO of Naran Automotive, had to say about the car, and the least we can say is that optimism is the order of the day:

"Our cars aim to offer customers an unrivalled fit and intense performance that goes beyond anything they've ever dreamed of in a car, in the sense of aesthetics, luxury and driving experiences".

Naran hyper coupé, the generous wing Naran hyper coupé, the interior

However, there is very little information at the moment. We do know that the Naran is powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 1,000 PS, but we have no further details. Four passengers are allowed on board, but we'll have to wait for more photos to find out for sure.