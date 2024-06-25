The tension was almost unbearable. People were teasing and speculating like crazy. BMW fuelled the mood even more by telling us early on that there would finally be another M5 Touring estate. Now the wait is over. Curtain up for the new BMW M5 saloon (G90).

What we see is a blatant departure from everything that has characterised an M5 to date. We see an absolute edge that has shed all restraint in design. Added to this is the first-ever electrification of the legendary performance saloon and, as a result, a weight that is likely to bring tears to the eyes of enthusiasts and fans all over the world. We have already had the opportunity to inspect the newcomer live and tell you what you can expect.

Gallery: BMW M5 (2024) First pictures

8 Photos

Drive

In addition to the significant kerb weight, which exceeds the 2.5 tonne mark with driver, the new plug-in hybrid drivetrain is of course causing a lot of discussion. M fans are already familiar with the powerful combination of 4.4-litre biturbo V8 and permanently excited synchronous electric motor from the XM mega SUV. In the case of the new M5, the 585 PS combustion engine and the 197 PS electric motor provide a system output of 727 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

And why all the effort, including the painful weight disadvantage? After all, the new M5 is barely 500 kilos heavier than its predecessor. Well, what I hear again and again from the engineers at the on-site event is that with a pure combustion engine, you would have been significantly weaker than in the last M5 due to the exhaust regulations and you can't explain that to the majority of customers.

I'll add: Imagine if a new Mercedes-AMG E 63 and the next Audi RS 7 with 700+ PS PHEV drives were to appear at some point, BMW would look like a watered poodle with 585 PS. That's unattractive in many respects, but that's how the market works.

Be that as it may, the driving performance is, of course, brutal despite the new bacon. But the truth is that the predecessor got off the mark better. The plug-in M5 does 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds. The old M5 Competition needed 3.3 seconds, the M5 CS only 3.0. The 124 mph mark is reached in 10.9 seconds, here the M5 CS is also half a second faster. The top speed is 155 mph and can be optionally increased to 190 mph.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD Sport mode is also available in the new e-age, in which the all-wheel drive is more rear-heavy. There is also the familiar 2WD mode, which enables pure rear-wheel drive and smoky drifts when ESP is deactivated.

Gallery: BMW M5 (2024) Pre Drive

18 Photos

The main culprit for the extra weight has a net capacity of 18.6 kWh and lies flat in the underbody. The purely electric range is a maximum of 43 miles. Charging takes place with up to 7.4 kW. A little later, 11 kW is possible. The whole thing can be updated.

The Munich-based company has implanted up to five operating modes in its new hybrid flagship. Hybrid, Electric and the eControl mode, which maintains the state of charge, are standard. Dynamic and Dynamic Plus for the racetrack are also available as options. Here, the cooling system and system performance are conditioned accordingly. Constant for longer in Dynamic, maximum for a short time in Dynamic Plus.

Driving dynamics

As is now familiar from various M vehicles, the new M5 also has a massive arsenal of additional struts and shear panels to increase torsional rigidity. The stiffer connection of the chassis to the body and the steering, which is rigidly bolted to the front axle carrier, also contribute to this.

The G90 comes with a double-wishbone axle at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear, both with specially designed control arms, stiffer bearings and more focussed axle kinematics. When looking at the pictures, you might have noticed that it has undergone massive shoulder training compared to the normal 5 Series. Yes, BMW has gone for widebody construction for the first time and this is naturally reflected in wider track widths.

BMW M5 (2024) PreDrive

An adaptive M chassis and, for the first time in an M5, rear-wheel steering with a steering angle of up to 1.5 degrees are on board as standard. The latter of course also helps to take some virtual size and kilos out of the now quite extensive performance limo.

A steel brake system with six-piston callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear is fitted ex works. The disc sizes are 410 and 398 millimetres. For an extra charge, the Munich-based company supplies carbon-ceramic stoppers with 420 mm discs at the front, which save a total of 25 kilos in weight.

Exterior

As you can see for yourself, the days of sober understatement are finally over for the M5. The new car breaks new ground and is visually striking. I suspect the design won't be to everyone's taste, but I'm going to go out on a limb and offer my congratulations to the design team. It really pops. Especially in the new Frozen Deep Grey metallic colour.

BMW M5 (2024)

Believe it or not, the new M5 saloon is 5.09 metres long and 1.97 metres wide. Compared to the conventional 5 Series, the car is 78 millimetres wider at the front and 45 millimetres wider at the rear. The sexy hips are not roughly placed, but rather, well, "subtly" drawn into the sheet metal. The kidney grille is glossy black and almost completely closed.

The aprons are also striking. At the front with a very large, black offset centre air intake, and at the rear with a veritable monster of a diffuser, which - also offset in black - protrudes very widely and vividly from the rear apron. BMW itself speaks of a monolithic design. You can leave it at that, I think.

The standard wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The tyre format is 285/40 ZR20 at the front and 295/35 ZR21 at the rear. Rather unusual for a sports saloon: a panoramic glass roof is standard, a 30 kilo lighter (!) carbon roof is available for an extra charge in the carbon package. If you tick all the lightweight boxes, the weight of the M5 is reduced by around 60 kilos. The four exhaust tailpipes each measure 100 millimetres in diameter.

Interior

A glance into the interior shows that if desired, things can be quite racy and extroverted here. In the pictures, you can see the metallic leather with a slight shimmer effect, available for the first time, in the upper section of the seats and on the doors. A black interior is standard. Three bicolour variants are available as an option. In 2025, two more bicolour versions will be added.

The new steering wheel is flattened at the bottom and naturally features the red M buttons, which can be used to call up preconfigured driving mode settings. The shift paddles are black with red accents.

Standard equipment includes 4-zone automatic air conditioning, stationary air conditioning and a Bowers&Wilkins sound system with 18 loudspeakers.

The new M5 is operated via the so-called Operating System 8.5. The familiar curved display consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch infotainment screen features M-specific graphics and displays, as does the head-up display.

The boot capacity is 466 litres and the maximum towing capacity is 2,000 kilograms.

Market launch and prices

Production of the BMW M5 will start at the Dingolfing plant in July. The market launch will then be in November 2024, at the same time as the M5 Touring, which we will not be able to show you in all its glory until mid-August. As a reference, In Germany prices start at €144,000 (approx. £122,000 at the current exchange rate) for the saloon, while the estate is €2,000 (£1,700) more expensive.