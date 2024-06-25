The Bentley Continental GT Speed goes hybrid. The most extreme of the Continentals adopts a powertrain with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, capable of travelling 50 miles in purely electric mode.

A historic step for the British brand, which otherwise confirms its formula based on luxury and exclusivity, with ample scope for personalising each model.

New generation styling

In terms of styling, both the GT Speed and the GTC Speed (the convertible version with canvas roof) retain the proportions of the previous generation. Both models, however, adopt LED matrix headlights and the grille of Bentley's latest models, such as the extremely rare Batur.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed (2024)

The wheels are up to 22" on 275/35 tyres at the front and 315/30 at the rear, while on board we find leather and suede seats. The infotainment can be controlled from the 12.3-inch central display and can be combined with Naim's 18-speaker, 2,200W audio system.

18 paint finishes are available, but those who want maximum customisation can request a sample colour.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed, the rear

A V8 that can also be silent

On the Continental GT Speed, the real highlight is the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 600 PS and 800 Nm, combined with a rear-axle electric motor capable of developing 190 PS and 450 Nm. A configuration very similar to that seen on the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, although here the power output is even higher.

In total, the power output is 782 PS and 1,000 Nm (against the Porsche's 680 PS and 930 Nm), with a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.1 seconds (3.4 seconds in the GTC Speed) a top speed of 208 mph (177 mph in the GTC Speed).

Bentley Continental GT Speed (2024)

In this regard, the Bentley also achieved the 'speed record below sea level', becoming the first car to reach 208 mph in the longest and deepest underwater road tunnel on the planet, the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway.

The 25.9 kWh battery allows an electric range of 50 miles, while CO2 emissions are less than 50 g/km.

Rich standard equipment includes active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, electronic limited slip differential, active roll control with 48V motors and new twin-valve shock absorbers.