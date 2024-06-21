In a reveal at the Everything Electric Show in Harrogate, the Skywell BE11 made its official debut to the British public. The unveiling was led by broadcaster and EV aficionado, Rob Llewellyn. With its eye-catching design, luxurious interior, and cutting-edge features, the BE11 promises to deliver a solid driving experience to UK motorists.

Innovation Automotive is responsible for bringing Skywell to the UK market. The brand itself was established in 2017 as a collaboration between Skyworth, one of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers, and the Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Company. The BE11 takes the shape of a well-proportioned SUV.

Gallery: Skywell BE11

4 Photos

Upon entry, drivers are greeted with wide-opening doors that lead to a cabin characterised by a spacious feel. The interior is adorned with plush leather-style seats, ambient lighting with 128 different colours, and a blend of wood-style veneer and piano black finishes. A large 12.8-inch touchscreen takes a centre position on the dashboard. The system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio, three USB ports, and a Metz sound system engineered in Germany.

Under the bonnet, the BE11 boasts a lively 204 PS electric motor that accelerates the SUV from 0 to 62 mph in 9.6 seconds. Buyers can choose between two battery options: a 72k Wh battery with a range of 248 miles and an 86 kWh pack for 304 miles, based on WLTP combined cycle testing.

Pre-orders for the Skywell BE11 will commence in August 2024, with the first models expected to reach dealerships by September. While prices remain under wraps, they are anticipated to be highly competitive, the firm says.